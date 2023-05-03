Starbucks New CEO: We Will Deliver Connection

Starbucks’ freshly minted CEO Laxman Narasimhan arrived in March. Officially. He had spent the previous five months immersing himself in the company’s business, from manufacturing to earning his barista certification. And two lead thoughts emerged.

One was rooted in Starbucks’ origin—a core positioning that grayed a bit in recent years thanks to COVID-19. This notion, Narasimhan said, “that Starbucks is uniquely in the business of human connection.”

“Since our earliest days, we have been a brand that brings people together from the vantage points of serving customers in stores and in drive-thru windows,” he said. “Many are coming to us for connection with others. There is no doubt, Starbucks has conventionally been the mainstay meet-up spot.”

But perhaps where Starbucks now needs to redefine its “third-place” goes beyond a gathering hub. Narasimhan said nearly two-thirds of U.S. consumers today are solo when seeking a food or beverage occasion. “As a world in a crisis of disconnection, where loneliness, division, and polarization have become far too common, the everyday ritual of coffee is a powerful way to make connection happy with others, and with yourself,” he said.

“Starbucks delivers connection no matter how you visit us, in stores, drive-thrus, or digitally—we are there to provide this connection, any place, any time,” Narasimhan continued.

READ MORE: Starbucks and the Coffee Sector are Buzzing

As holistic as all sounds, it brought Narasimhan to his second observation. In recent years, Starbucks navigated the pandemic only to arrive at a pulsing challenge—where demand for the brand (thanks largely to digital growth) proved greater than its capacity to fulfill it. The end result was elevated turnover on the crew level, supply instability, and simply, cracks in operations that left a lot on the table. “Our performance is strong, but our health could be stronger,” Narasimhan said.

There’s work to be done to tailor stores to evolving demand. Tech advances, equipment innovations. And, more fundamentally, how Starbucks gets back to better execution. “A priority that is evident with my deep engagement over the last several months across supply chain, technology, reinvention [Starbucks’ ongoing initiative to address all of these fronts], store development, store operations, marketing, and product,” Narasimhan told investors in his first earnings call as chief executive.

How Narasimhan will examine the task is something he refers to as a business with “theaters at the front, with a factory in the back.” Or “theaters” where employees focus on making coffee and delivering experience, and “factories” in the back that aid productivity and streamline processes to free up workers to do just that.

Narasimhan offered a case. Currently, Starbucks’ store deliveries involve a high-touch, one-size-fits-all model. “We are out of stock in more items than we would like,” he said.

Through segmentation and a format-specific approach (say a drive-thru is handled differently than an urban storefront), Narasimhan believes Starbucks can lower costs and create a better environment for employees, and, ultimately, guests.

Additionally, there are “abundant opportunities” for the brand to optimize what it purchases across several areas as well as opportunities in how it buys, he added.

For instance, Starbucks has more than 1,500 cup-and-lid combinations today across its network. “As we streamline, we will create a portfolio of fewer, more sustainable and less costly cups while further simplifying operations in our stores,” Narasimhan said.

There’s also Starbucks’ “Siren System,” which it showcased at investor day. The evolving platform works toward making employees’ lives easier when it comes to drink creation itself. Things like a custom ice dispenser, faster blenders, and a milk-dispensing system. Arguably, the blockbuster is Starbucks’ Clover Vertica system, which can serve a cup of coffee on demand in less than 30 seconds. Each machine is topped by six hoppers and brewers don’t require paper filters.

Previously, every 30 minutes, employees would need to grind coffee beans, batch it in paper filters, and brew. They threw away anything unsold each half hour—a cycle of grind, batch, dump, do over.

Clover Vertica brewers began to roll out in Q2 and will be in nearly 50 percent of company-operated U.S. locations by the end of the fiscal calendar.

Another pillar is Starbucks’ new Cold Pressed Technology, developed at its Tryer Center. The patented method extracts coffee with low-pressure immersion, without heating water. Four steps, a matter of seconds, and cold brew delivered as a guest requests it. This historically was a 20-step, 20-hour process where Starbucks spends some $50 million per year on labor just to make cold brew coffee.

In another example, the Siren System, across early tests, reduced the process for making a Grande Pink Drink from 52 seconds and 11 steps to just over 24 seconds and nine steps.

Concerning food, breakfast sandwiches were taking 65–80 seconds to individually warm in ovens. Starbucks’ Siren system batch cooks instead and places them in a heated rack, or warming wall, next to the drive-thru window.