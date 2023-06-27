Join QSR's Women in Leadership Event!

This September in Atlanta, QSR and sister publication FSR will host their first in-person events—the QSR Evolution Conference and the NextGen Restaurant Summit. In addition to hearing speakers such as Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy, Inspire Brands chief growth officer Christian Charnaux, Subway president of North America Trevor Haynes, and First Watch executive Chris Tomasso, one of the most-buzzed about events is the Women in Leadership networking hour. And space is nearly full. In fact, we just had to open more seats this past week after it reached capacity.

Reserve your spot to join female industry peers for an hour of networking, engagement, and mentorship (and food and drink, of course).

We’ve designated ambassadors from around the restaurant world—look for the purple ribbons—to facilitate and create a space where conversation is encouraged and free-flowing. Find a mentor, reach out to a new contact, reconnect, and help foster a movement that needs more female leadership at all levels of the career ladder.

Meet the lineup of Women in Leadership mentors

This networking event will be open to attendees of QSR Evolution and the NextGen Restaurant Summit and can be added on free of charge during the registration process. It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. on September 6. As noted, limited space is available. If you have any questions, please reach out to QSR and FSR editorial director Danny Klein at dklein@wtwhmedia.com.

Sign up here

And learn more about the event here