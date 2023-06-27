It’s Time to Revisit the ‘Restaurant of the Future’

To say the last few years have felt like eons wouldn’t be a stretch. But let’s just go back to 2021 for a moment. Consulting giant Deloitte released a restaurant trends report intended to crystal ball the future. The underlying thread was COVID-19 pumped massive uncertainty into the sector as well as disruption. Two-thirds of surveyed consumers at the time said they did not expect to return to pre-pandemic dining habits within six months. The outlook was murky.

But, again, if one COVID theme has endured, it’s that time operated differently. The phrase “new normal” never did the innovation cycle justice. Many of the trends defining headlines today were topics well before COVID—conditions proved more of an accelerant than an inventive force. And so, what’s the fallout? It’s a landscape guests envisioned before 2020, here ahead of schedule.

Deloitte recently released another report—the first since that 2021 drop. It found 55 percent of customers (polled in March 2023) said their rate of in-person dining was actually the same or higher than before the pandemic. Additionally, 69 percent reported they ordered takeout or delivery the same or more frequently than a few years ago. Put simply, COVID did not curb consumers’ appetites the way 2021 cautioned.

However, while the prediction restaurant patronage might never recover was overblown, the way guests interact with brands undeniably shifted. Many preferences that emerged during lockdowns held. Namely, two themes from that 2021 study are still in play: ultimate convenience, which was reflected in delivery and takeout growth (back then, food-away-from-home spending was 10 percent higher than pre-virus levels); and the importance of frictionless digital engagement.

Alongside refreshing its 2021 survey data, Deloitte deployed its “future of the consumer industry” analysis to anticipate changes over the next decade. The result, the company said, is it now expects implications for the restaurant sector to fall into three categories: markets (what is sold, who is it being sold to, what products or services create value), models (how businesses organize and configure, how materials and capabilities are sourced, what new models create value), and mechanics (how businesses execute work, how they employ labor, and how they make strategic and operations decisions).

Let’s begin with “value,” which falls into the “markets” bucket. It’s clear 2023 will be defined by a paradox. There’s obvious demand for restaurants, yet many guests are trying to limit spend. Given the broad elevation of prices (9.6 percent in quick service per Revenue Management Systems’ recent report), the “perception of value” has become as vital as the price point itself. According to Kinetic12, a consultancy that works with emerging brands and regularly polls them for trends, there are seven top value definitions:

1. Food quality

2. Portion size

3. Pricing (discounting)

4. Service

5. Experience

6. Cutting corners

7. Consistent execution

As the company notes, “great food quality can be almost priceless. A great steak that costs a consumer $50–$100 can be a great value. If it meets or exceeds expectations, price, in many cases, does not come into play. Consistent quality, at any level, is a major key to loyalty.”

Take portion size. Back in September, in an RMS survey, 48 percent of Baby Boomers reported getting less value due to pricing and “shrinkflation.” The concept of “shrinkflation” pulsed in a Bluedot study as well. Guests said they were looking for it and wise to the tactic—77 percent noted they realized they were suddenly paying the same amount for smaller portion sizes.

Kinetic12, in one example, suggests restaurants create two different portion options at two prices. The loyal customer can maintain their large size and pay up, or go with the lower price for a smaller plate. It’s transparent. Customers are cognizant of the up-priced climate; just not loyal to being tricked.

“Achieving more consistent execution” was the No. 1 response, at 58 percent, to Kinetic12’s question (120 growth chains polled) of what the biggest opportunities for revenue growth currently are. Innovation and LTOs was No. 2 at 50 percent, followed by expanded catering and family bundles (49 percent), expanded social media presence (43 percent), and optimizing online order and payment (37 percent) to round out the top five. “There is a huge message here,” the company said. “Menus have to remain smaller, with less moving parts for the staff and at the same time, it must be easy for the customer to order, pay, and get their orders. Without consistency, the value proposition changes. Great cannot be ‘sometimes.’ Whatever it is that consumers look for in value requires it to be consistent.”

Deloitte’s consumer data skewed toward value as well. When asked what would persuade them to order from restaurants more frequently, answers rang similar for dine-in and takeout.

Less expensive options

Dine-in guests: 37 percent

Takeout guests: 40 percent

Higher-quality product

Dine-in guests: 19 percent

Takeout guests: 15 percent

Given current and projected economic concerns, Deloitte said, don’t expect the desire for cost savings to taper off.

To deliver what it terms “effective value” amid evolving preferences, Deloitte said operators should invest in a suite of tools to allow for optionality. Such as:

Personalization engines to provide increasingly targeted discount and marketing campaigns. This could encourage individual spending while upholding profit margins and avoiding overloading guests with too many promotions.

Restaurants could also include increasingly diversified offerings to meet consumers’ changing and niche needs in this continually expanding market. Takeout-oriented restaurants in particular may be a popular model given their lower asset cost.

Finally, Deloitte projects more channel-specific offerings. To enhance restaurants’ sales mix, the company anticipates a rise in channel-specific offers to promote either dine-in or takeout business. These offers will likely fluctuate to align with business and short-term needs.

“The restaurant industry is emerging from the pandemic with a menu full of opportunities to serve its customers, both in the dining room and off-premises,” says Jean Chick, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. restaurant and foodservice leader. “With large-scale changes on the horizon, driven by advanced technologies and ongoing shifts in consumer demands and preferences, we can expect restaurants to look dramatically different in 10 years. As a result, restaurants should consider implementing various offerings that enable consumers to maximize the dining experience and set up their operations for long-term growth.”