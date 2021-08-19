Restaurants Brace for Delta Surge, and Survival Tactics Yet Again

Restaurants are beginning to battle headwinds from the Delta variant. While the industry extended its streak of positive sales growth to 21 weeks, according to Black Box Intelligence, sales and traffic trends softened for the fourth straight period (week ending August 8).

In addition, off-premises numbers bumped compared to the previous week. While that might sound like a nice spin, it mirrors COVID-19’s most disruptive trend line—dine-in sales sliding in favor of business taking place outside the four walls of restaurants. Proof, Black Box said, “that consumers are reacting to the rapid rise in U.S. COVID cases driven by the Delta variant.”

Just this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, regardless of age, would need booster shots eight months after getting their second jab. This process could begin nationwide as early as September 20, pending FDA approval. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely require a booster.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 98.8 percent of American cases. August has been the third-worst month for COVID numbers in 2021, trailing only January and February.

In the week ending August 8, just fast casual improve sales versus the prior seven-day stretch, per Black Box. Fine dining, meanwhile, posted the biggest drop, followed by family dining. Again, evidence of dine-in anxiety picking up.

Sales performance declined for 29 states during the week, with four dropping into the red.

Unsurprisingly, this COVID surge surfaced new challenges for restaurants. And it’s been placed in a pressure cooker in New York City, New Orleans, San Francisco, and other markets asking operators to require proof of vaccination from customers.

According to the Snagajob survey conducted this week of 1,872 hourly workers, 33 percent said the Delta variant and recent uptick in COVID cases has made them more hesitant to return to or go to work. Forty-nine percent said how much they will interact with the public is a factor they consider when deciding to apply to a job or not. And 67 percent noted they’d work for an employer that required them to be vaccinated and 93 percent are willing to work where they are required to wear a mask.

Is asking for proof of vaccination from diners factored into that hesitation? There’s no question it was a significant concern months ago when it came to enforcing masks, with the National Restaurant Association’s ServeSafe platform even creating a Conflict Descalation training module to help restaurants handle angry retorts.

In NYC, where restaurants will need to comply by September 13, businesses will be fined $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second, and $5,000 for a third.

Customers need to show proof of vaccination in the form of a CDC-issued vaccine card, the “New York state Excelsior Pass,” or the NYC COVID Safe app. Guests can also just display a photo of their vaccination card. OpenTable has an option where people can confirm their vaccination status before booking a reservation as well.

Logistics aside, the challenge ahead is walking into very gray areas for operators. Will it be just like checking ID for a drink? It doesn’t seem likely, given how mask mandates unfolded in 2020. You might see “vaccine bouncers,” or staff dedicated just to easing and enforcing rules. There will probably be viral videos aplenty on social media.

Alec Haesler, a director at Carl Marks Advisors, spoke with QSR in a wide-ranging interview about all of this, where restaurants go from here, and much more.