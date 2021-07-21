10 Emerging Chicken Chains Ready for Take-Off

The chicken category has been on fire since the pandemic began in March 2020.

After Popeyes' chicken sandwich went viral in the latter half of 2019, numerous chains followed with their own version of the item, including big-time names like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Wendy's, and Zaxby's. Additionally, the food segment has seen an influx of chicken-based virtual brands like It's Just Wings by Chili's, Cosmic Wings by Applebee's, and the Wing Experience by Smokey Bones. Data from The NPD Group shows chicken entrees at U.S. restaurants were up 4 percent in the year ending April 2021.

However, the rise in demand—combined with an ongoing labor crisis—has caused shortages and price inflation. KFC told operators in April to remove chicken tenders and Nashville Hot chicken items from online menus because of supply issues, The Wall Street Journal reported. Additionally, 770-unit Bojangles had supply challenges with its Chicken Supreme tenders this past spring. In terms of price increases, Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison told CNN Business in late June the wholesale price of wings in 2020 reached as low as 98 cents, but now it's $3.22. U.S. producer prices for processed poultry rose 6.6 percent from May to June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite headwinds, a host of chicken chains have forged ahead with skyrocketing sales and a plethora of franchising deals. The expansion efforts target areas across the country, including California, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and much more. Operators view the volatile labor and price market as short-term and are willing to play the long game. Here are 10 concepts with fewer than 100 units ready to grow and command more market share in the coming years.

