10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-COVID Era

Trending upward

Innovation and opportunity for rising quick-service brands has been one of the pandemic's silver linings.

COVID learnings have informed menu changes, fueled new store designs, and sparked franchise growth strategies.

Here are 10 brands positioned to make an impact for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

Is your brand one of America’s hottest fast casuals? QSR is now accepting nominations for the 2022 40/40 List. To be considered, restaurants should have more than one but fewer than 40 locations, and have plans to actively scale. The final list will be published in QSR’s February 2022 issue.

To submit your brand for the 40/40 List,click here and fill out the information no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on November 11.

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR'S 40/40 LIST