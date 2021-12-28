10 Fast-Food Storylines Everyone Was Talking About in 2021

Quick-service chains entered 2021 knowing COVID-19 completely changed the game, and restaurants acted accordingly.

It was a year unlike any in recent memory, even in comparison to 2020. For instance, before 2021, Muscle Maker Grill (2020) and Wingstop (2015) were the last two limited-service brands to go public via an IPO. However, this year, four brands reached the stock market in a matter of months, and two more are scheduled to break into that sphere in 2022. Additionally, 2020 may have had the biggest transaction in years (Inspire's $11.3 billion purchase of Dunkin'), but 2021 won in terms of quantity, with more than a dozen restaurants and private-equity firms making key financial moves.

All of this was done under the looming shadow of industrywide labor shortages and record-breaking inflation, two trends that industry experts don't expect to relent for the better part of 2022. The year was packed with stories that will have impact in 2022 and beyond. Here are QSR's top stories for the counter-service restaurant industry in 2021.

