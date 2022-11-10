The 10 Most Accurate Fast-Food Drive-Thrus in America

Quick-service brands recognize just how much order accuracy builds upon their customer service proposition.

According to a survey from Intouch Insight, accuracy was particularly important to Gen X consumers, with 71 percent getting "angry" when their order was not right.

“Although speed continues to be an important factor for customer satisfaction, order accuracy is also key,” says Gagan Sinha, SVP of restaurant technology at Dunkin' parent Inspire Brands. “We will be keeping this top of mind going forward and implementing digital order status boards at our locations was a great step forward. Guests are now able to view and confirm their items before receiving their order, which helps prevent drive-thru errors and delays.”

The 2022 QSR® Drive-Thru Report

Download Intouch Insight's Full Report

Taco Bell’s Gravity-Defying Restaurant is the Future of Fast Food

Customers Pick Their Favorite Drive-Thru Chains

The 10 Quickest Fast-Food Drive-Thrus in America

Seventy-three percent said order confirmation screens were "somewhat" or "most important" to their drive-thru visit. Laura Livers, senior director of business development at Intouch Insight, says order confirmation boards alone aren't enough to achieve the highest accuracy. While they account for a 2 percent increase, when paired with verbal confirmation from employees, there's a 7.5 percent bump in the order being right.

In its study, Intouch Insight measured accuracy by how correct the order was, including main entrée, side item, beverage, and any special requests. Shoppers were asked a yes or no question whether their order was filled correctly and completely, including special requests.

From this survey, the company set apart the best in the quick-service industry. Here are the 10 most accurate fast-food drive-thru chains in the U.S.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue.