11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual in 2022

Taco Brands on the Rise

With thousands of restaurants covering the U.S., Chipotle, and Taco Bell sit atop the U.S.'s Mexican quick-service segment, with QDOBA and Moe's approaching four-digit territory.

But Brendan Mauri, president of fast casual Rusty Taco, told QSR in February there's room for multiple emerging brands in the category, given the unquestioned, high demand.

Just ask Tacombi, which recently received a multi-million-dollar investment led by industry veteran Danny Meyer, or Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a chain that wants to surpass 300 stores across the nation.

With 100,000 restaurants closing since the start of the pandemic, the opportunity for mid-scale brands to expand has emerged. Here are 11 rising taco restaurants—with fewer than 200 units—hoping to rise out of the post-pandemic landscape.

