The 12 Great Restaurant Lessons of 2022

Preparing for a dine-in revival

“The 64-seat question is this: what does the future hold for dine-in occasions, especially as it relates to quick-service and fast-casual restaurants? While the mass closure of dining rooms has no precedent, we can learn much from the past when it comes to consumer behavior related to on-premises occasions. At Firehouse Subs, we started experiencing a drop in our dine-in business in 2013. What was once more than 50 percent of our business became slightly less than that by the end of 2014. Trends are just that, and they take time to develop, so it wasn’t until well into 2015 that we recognized it as such. I don’t believe that we were alone, be it in the sandwich category or the broader quick-service segment, but what made it more salient for us was the fact that, as a sandwich concept, having more than 50 percent of our business prepared for on-premises enjoyment was a point of differentiation. Like some others in the industry, we started sharpening our off-premises tools (and it was a good thing we did, as we would have not been in such an advantageous position when the pandemic struck).”

Read the full article: Is Quick Service Ready for a Dine-In Renaissance?

“In my opinion, the answer to what lies ahead rests heavily on understanding the drivers of consumer behavior and the decline in on-premises occasions during the years leading up to the pandemic. Technology—digital and mobile tech in particular—is at the forefront in terms of bringing about behavioral change. At the most basic level, e-commerce has created a significant shift in how people spend their time, not just their money. A person’s day, if we were to map it out, is simply not what it used to be. The human experience is also more diversified than it once was, driven by more choices than ever before.

These forces are powerful; as powerful as any I have seen in my 48 years in the industry. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence: it is not unusual for a guest to favor using a given restaurant for an off-premises occasion despite giving that restaurant higher satisfaction ratings when they use them for a dine-in experience. Can a restaurant evolve their menus, service methods, and technology to tap into these forces, and optimize them to drive consumer occasions, whether for on-premises or off-premises consumption? Certainly. The COVID-19 meteor did not bring about the death of the dine-in experience. But it did change it, primarily by being an accelerant that brought the consumer to a point they would have otherwise arrived at on their own over a longer period. In this parable, the only species that need fear extinction is the restaurant operator that fails to adapt in the face of these seismic changes to the way we all live our lives.”