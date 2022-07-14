13 Restaurant Designs Disrupting the Fast-Food Industry

The National Restaurant Association's 2022 State of the Industry offers several notable trends on where consumers stand with off-premises.

Fifty-four percent of adults said purchasing takeout or delivery is essential to the way they live, including 72 percent of millennials and 66 percent of Gen Z. Sixty percent are more likely to order off-premises from a restaurant than they were before COVID, including 70 percent of millennials and Gen Z. And here's the key one—37 percent said they aren't ordering as much delivery or takeout as they like, which is 7 percentage points below January 2020. The stat shows consumers have successfully integrated the numerous off-premises options into their lives, the Association said.

Restaurants have responded accordingly, with slimmer prototypes that often cut out the dining room. Sometimes, the designs are cashless, meaning customers can only order through the app or website. This not only fulfill's consumers' desire for convenience, but also saves on construction and labor.

Here are 13 restaurants that have rolled out new designs intended to capture the long-term trajectory of the restaurant consumer.

READ MORE: 14 Glimpses Into the Fast-Food Restaurant of the Future

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide.