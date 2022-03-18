14 Franchise Restaurants in Growth Mode

Bojangles

HQ: Charlotte, North Carolina

The chicken category is seeing some of the most explosive growth across all quick-service categories, and Bojangles is among the leaders. The North Carolina-based brand has signed agreements to grow its presence in Virginia Beach, New Jersey, Houston, and Dallas just this year alone. Deals like the agreement in Texas, which will see up to 50 new units introduced to the market, are helping Bojangles become one of the top companies in the chicken segment. Nearly 40 percent of sales come from the morning daypart.

Right now, the chain is primarily known throughout the Southeast, with strongholds in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. But Bojangles wants to shed its status as a regional brand and promote contiguous growth to areas like Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

"We will be crossing the 1,000 mark in the next three years approximately," Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa said. "We want to be a national brand. That's what we're building toward, and the team we put in place, everyone we've hired—our dreams are big.”