15 Chains Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players

Each year the QSR 50 showcases how the biggest U.S. quick-service chains stack up, whether that's through systemwide sales, AUVs, or unit expansion. In 2020, these fast-food chains fueled growth with digital innovation and garnered the spotlight with "restaurant of the future" designs.

Just outside of that top-50 range are several brands equipped with the right amount of momentum to break through.

Here's a look at 15 contenders that could make an appearance in the QSR 50 in the near future.

Editor's note: List is determined by U.S. systemwide sales as of 2020 year end. The brands included rank 51–65 in America. Click here for 1–50.

