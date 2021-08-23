15 Chains Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players

Each year the QSR 50 showcases how the biggest U.S. quick-service chains stack up, whether that's through systemwide sales, AUVs, or unit expansion. In 2020, these fast-food chains fueled growth with digital innovation and garnered the spotlight with "restaurant of the future" designs.
Just outside of that top-50 range are several brands equipped with the right amount of momentum to break through.
Here's a look at 15 contenders that could make an appearance in the QSR 50 in the near future.
Editor's note: List is determined by U.S. systemwide sales as of 2020 year end. The brands included rank 51–65 in America. Click here for 1–50.
1. Shake Shack
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $550
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,020
Unit count: 205
Franchised stores: 22
Company stores: 183
Total change in units from 2019: 20
2. Captain D's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $544
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,024
Unit count: 531
Franchised stores: 246
Company stores: 285
Total change in units from 2019: -4
3. Jason's Deli
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,818
Unit count: 253
Franchised stores: 87
Company stores: 166
Total change in units from 2019: -30
4. Habit Burger
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $480
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,745
Unit count: 278
Franchised stores: 263
Company stores: 15
Total change in units from 2019: 7
5. Smoothie King
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $464
Average sales per unit (thousands): $521
Unit count: 1,008
Franchised stores: 968
Company stores: 40
Total change in units from 2019: 39
6. Noodles & Company
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $465
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100
Unit count: 454
Franchised stores: 76
Company stores: 378
Total change in units from 2019: -3
7. MOD Pizza
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $461
Average sales per unit (thousands): $979
Unit count: 490
Franchised stores: 82
Company stores: 408
Total change in units from 2019: 22
8. Einstein Bros. Bagels
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $450
Average sales per unit (thousands): $623
Unit count: 703
Franchised stores: 337
Company stores: 366
Total change in units from 2019: -26
9. Portillo's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $450
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,923
Unit count: 66
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 66
Total change in units from 2019: 2
10. Charleys Philly Steaks
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $435
Average sales per unit (thousands): $795
Unit count: 551
Franchised stores: 496
Company stores: 55
Total change in units from 2019: 2
11. Round Table Pizza
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $435
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,030
Unit count: 414
Franchised stores: 376
Company stores: 38
Total change in units from 2019: -13
12. Jamba
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $418
Average sales per unit (thousands): $664
Unit count: 791
Franchised stores: 788
Company stores: 3
Total change in units from 2019: 17
13. Boston Market
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $400
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,133
Unit count: 330
Franchised stores: 16
Company stores: 314
Total change in units from 2019: -46
14. Long John Silver's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $395
Average sales per unit (thousands): $620
Unit count: 469
Franchised stores: 200
Company stores: 669
Total change in units from 2019: -72
15. Taco John's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $380
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,077
Unit count: 389
Franchised stores: 378
Company stores: 11
Total change in units from 2019: 2