15 Chains Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players

Fast Food |
August 2021 | Danny Klein
Smoothie King

Each year the QSR 50 showcases how the biggest U.S. quick-service chains stack up, whether that's through systemwide sales, AUVs, or unit expansion. In 2020, these fast-food chains fueled growth with digital innovation and garnered the spotlight with "restaurant of the future" designs. 

Just outside of that top-50 range are several brands equipped with the right amount of momentum to break through.

Here's a look at 15 contenders that could make an appearance in the QSR 50 in the near future. 

Editor's note: List is determined by U.S. systemwide sales as of 2020 year end. The brands included rank 51–65 in America. Click here for 1–50.

Shake Shack
Shake Shack items

1. Shake Shack

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $550

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,020

Unit count: 205

Franchised stores: 22

Company stores: 183

Total change in units from 2019: 20

Captain D's
Captain D's exterior.

2. Captain D's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $544

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,024

Unit count: 531

Franchised stores: 246

Company stores: 285

Total change in units from 2019: -4

Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli sandwiches.

3. Jason's Deli 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,818

Unit count: 253

Franchised stores: 87

Company stores: 166

Total change in units from 2019: -30

The Habit Restaurants
The Habit Restaurants exterior.

4. Habit Burger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $480

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,745

Unit count: 278

Franchised stores: 263

Company stores: 15

Total change in units from 2019: 7

Smootie King
Smootie King employee handing over a smoothie to a customer.

5. Smoothie King

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $464

Average sales per unit (thousands): $521

Unit count: 1,008

Franchised stores: 968

Company stores: 40

Total change in units from 2019: 39

Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company Cauliflower Gnocchi.

6. Noodles & Company 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $465

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100

Unit count: 454

Franchised stores: 76

Company stores: 378

Total change in units from 2019: -3

MOD Pizza

7. MOD Pizza

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $461

Average sales per unit (thousands): $979

Unit count: 490

Franchised stores: 82

Company stores: 408

Total change in units from 2019: 22

Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels brunch box.

8. Einstein Bros. Bagels

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $450

Average sales per unit (thousands): $623

Unit count: 703

Franchised stores: 337

Company stores: 366

Total change in units from 2019: -26

Portillo's
Portillo's food.

9. Portillo's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $450

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,923

Unit count: 66

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 66

Total change in units from 2019: 2

Charleys Philly Steaks
Charleys Philly Steaks location.

10. Charleys Philly Steaks

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $435

Average sales per unit (thousands): $795

Unit count: 551

Franchised stores: 496

Company stores: 55

Total change in units from 2019: 2

Round Table Pizza
Round Table pepperoni pizza

11. Round Table Pizza

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $435

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,030

Unit count: 414

Franchised stores: 376

Company stores: 38

Total change in units from 2019: -13

Jamba
Jamba bowl of food.

12. Jamba

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $418

Average sales per unit (thousands): $664

Unit count: 791

Franchised stores: 788

Company stores: 3

Total change in units from 2019: 17

Boston Market
Boston Market's late-night menu features four bowls made with Boston Market signature sides mixed with flavorful sauces and all-natural and fresh, never frozen Boston Market rotisserie chicken, signature meatloaf or fresh veggies.

13. Boston Market

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $400

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,133

Unit count: 330

Franchised stores: 16

Company stores: 314

Total change in units from 2019: -46

Long John Silver's
Long John Silver's food.

14. Long John Silver's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $395

Average sales per unit (thousands): $620

Unit count: 469

Franchised stores: 200

Company stores: 669

Total change in units from 2019: -72

Taco John's
Taco John's exterior of a restaurant.

15. Taco John's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $380

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,077

Unit count: 389

Franchised stores: 378

Company stores: 11

Total change in units from 2019: 2

