The 19 Most Impactful Restaurant Acquisitions of 2022

Financial Fuel

Following 2020, a handful of brands and private-equity firms found opportunities in the new landscape to strike deals.

A couple of them were quite significant, like RBI's $1 billion purchase of Firehouse Subs, FAT Brands deciding to spend nearly $900 million on a collection of concepts, or Jack in the Box grabbing Del Taco for nearly $600 million.

In 2022, the news was somewhat quieter, especially in terms of dollar amounts spend. But there are several that stood out.

This is a recap of the 19 most important purchases that took place in the restaurant industry in 2022.

