20 Restaurant Leaders Share Their Predictions for 2023

Nico Nieto

Chief Marketing Officer of Naf Naf Grill

In 2023, consumers will be looking for speed and convenience. Delivery and 3PD marketplaces brought consumers the power of decision, with thousands of choices at the fingertips. Restaurants everywhere scrambled to make their products available to consumers in whatever capacity they could. Now it’s time to accelerate with offerings that are better suited for the channels they are going into. Products, bundles, packaging, and technologies that enable this will surface more and more next year.

I am also excited about seeing diversity in people and flavors. The restaurant industry has always been a leader in terms of diversity at least on the field side of things. I believe there’s still a gap in terms of how many diverse resources are part of the leadership positions both in restaurants and support centers. Having leaders, board members, investors that reflect the composition of your restaurants can create a culture where everyone feels seen. More and more, I see what was once considered fusion food (the irrelevant combination of flavors and spices of different cuisines match up together to create something new and exciting), becoming the normal across different brands. From TX BBQ Bao buns to Honey Harissa Spicy chicken sandwiches, there is a delicious interchange of flavors that transcends cultures and geographies, and it hits differently. Expect to see more global cuisine concepts, obsessed to deliver new flavors in familiar ways and connect with customers while surprising them.

Lastly, quick-service is ready to get back to basics. COVID threw a wrench on what we knew about the restaurant experience, in the front of the house and back of the house. There’s a new normal, but the industry will go back and double down on the things that always made it strong. Hospitality, loyalty driven by experience and not discounts and operational excellence.