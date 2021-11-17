The 2021 QSR/FPI Foodservice Packaging Awards

Restaurant packaging doesn’t always get its due. But as equal parts branding palette and food integrity preserver, packaging matters. That’s why QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute teamed up for the 2021 Foodservice Packaging Awards: to honor those restaurant operators, packaging designers and engineers, and manufacturers who recognize the importance of packaging and are making an effort to be innovative and creative.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees!
Brand Delivery
Winner: Jackass Burrito
Design: Triboro Design
Manufacture: Commonwealth Packaging Company
Runner-up: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen
Design: Varsity Partners | Virtual Dining Concepts
In-House Design Studio
Manufacture: CMI
New Menu Launch
Winner: KFC Secret-Recipe Fries
Design: Tony Baker, WestRock
Manufacture: WestRock
Runner-up: Church’s Chicken Lemonade Icebox Pie
Design: Miller Zell
Manufacture: Legendary Baking
Convenience
Winner: SquareWare Snackers
Design: Inline Plastics
Manufacture: Inline Plastics
Runner-up: Fry Baby Hinged Crisp Food Technologies Container
Design: Anchor Packaging
Manufacture: Anchor Packaging
Manufacturing Innovation
Winner: Reborn
Design: Inline Plastics
Manufacture: Inline Plastics
Runner-up: LK Ready Chef Go Cookpac Box
Design: Colpac Ltd
Manufacture: Colpac Ltd
The Wow! Factor
Winner: Chicken Guy! Catering
Design: Virtual Dining Concepts In-House Design Studio
Manufacture: CMI
Runner-up: KFC Beverage Bucket
Design: KFC Package Engineering
Manufacture: Whirley Bag LLC