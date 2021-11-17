The 2021 QSR/FSPI Foodservice Packaging Awards

KFC fries box.

Restaurant packaging doesn’t always get its due. But as equal parts branding palette and food integrity preserver, packaging matters. That’s why QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute teamed up for the 2021 Foodservice Packaging Awards: to honor those restaurant operators, packaging designers and engineers, and manufacturers who recognize the importance of packaging and are making an effort to be innovative and creative.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees!

Packaging awards.

Brand Delivery

Winner: Jackass Burrito

Design: Triboro Design

Manufacture: Commonwealth Packaging Company

Flavortown boxes.

Runner-up: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen

Design: Varsity Partners  |  Virtual Dining Concepts

In-House Design Studio

Manufacture: CMI

KFC fries box.

New Menu Launch

Winner: KFC Secret-Recipe Fries

Design: Tony Baker, WestRock

Manufacture: WestRock

 

Church's Chicken pie box.

Runner-up: Church’s Chicken Lemonade Icebox Pie

Design: Miller Zell

Manufacture: Legendary Baking

Containers.

Convenience

Winner: SquareWare Snackers

Design: Inline Plastics

Manufacture: Inline Plastics

 

Fry Baby Hinged Crisp Food Technologies Container.

Runner-up: Fry Baby Hinged Crisp Food Technologies Container

Design: Anchor Packaging

Manufacture: Anchor Packaging

Clear containers.

Manufacturing Innovation

Winner: Reborn

Design: Inline Plastics

Manufacture: Inline Plastics

 

LK Ready Chef Go Cookpac Box.

Runner-up: LK Ready Chef Go Cookpac Box

Design: Colpac Ltd

Manufacture: Colpac Ltd

 

Chicken Guy! Catering box.

The Wow! Factor

Winner: Chicken Guy! Catering

Design: Virtual Dining Concepts In-House Design Studio

Manufacture: CMI

 

KFC Beverage Bucket.

Runner-up: KFC Beverage Bucket

Design: KFC Package Engineering

Manufacture: Whirley Bag LLC