21 Restaurant Brands Celebrating Milestones

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

80 Years

When Travis Dickey opened Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in

Dallas in 1941, it’s unlikely he ever envisioned a global franchising empire. He ran it for 25 years, originally converting what was an old beer bar into a mainstay. Next in the brand’s leadership came Travis’s son, Roland (the first) and, eventually, grandson Roland Jr.

When Roland Jr. and his wife, now-CEO Laura Rea Dickey, came onboard, there were about 20 stores. Now there are more than 600 in 46 states and developing in 36 countries. Dickey’s is one of the few barbecue joints—a notoriously fickle and regional segment—to have apreciated success at scale. Laura and Roland attribute that to preserving the best parts of Dickey’s heritage and operating with an “evolve-or-fail” mentality.

People want Texas barbecue all over the world, the Dickeys say. And new units in locations like Pakistan, Tokyo, and Singapore prove it. In less than five years, the Dickeys believe international growth will overtake domestic.

No matter where Dickey’s goes, however, the core of the craft barbecue and family-driven brand, the authenticity of the 12–14 hour smoked hickory wood burning pit in each restaurant, is a timeless and endearing base to build from, Laura says.

“I love the American success story,” Laura says. “I love to be an example that, as a family business, that you can work hard and if you do both well and good in your community, that if you truly are a good neighbor, you’re a good part of your community, that folks recognize that.”

Even though Dickey’s is a legacy brand, the company leaned into technology and embraced the convenience of digital ordering, third-party delivery, and catering during the pandemic. Dickey’s main priorities are twofold: boosting owner-operator success and optimizing the guest experience for a couple more dollars than the traditional fast-food meal.

Part of that latter promise included a move to open kitchens so guests can view the hickory wood burning pit.

Roland compares the restaurant’s business transformation to his own in car choice—the equivalent of going from a red Chevy Cavalier with a green door to a Mercedes. Growth has been a byproduct of success, with more than half of the new stores opened under existing operator ownership.

Dickey’s philosophy did not change amid 2020’s challenges.

“Roland and I got on the phone together and said, OK, it was never a question of if we were going to succeed, it was how we were going to do that,” Laura says.

Immediately, Dickey’s cut royalties down by 50 percent. The company also took a voluntary pay cut, something Laura thinks went a long way to show employees Dickey’s would strive to keep as many jobs as possible in the initial pandemic days.

“I think there are folks that might make choices in the industry because it’s an investment or it’s a decimal point on a spreadsheet, and we absolutely are here to make profit, and to be very, very profitable,” Laura says. “But we want to do it in a way that is fulfilling and creative and true to who we are.”

Dickey’s was ideally suited for COVID conditions because it’s a minimal contact concept, being year-over-year positive since May of last year. But beyond that, the brand maintains an entrepreneurial culture.

“Even though we’re 80 years old, we act like a startup,” Roland says. “I think that we wouldn’t have success if we didn’t. The difference between an entrepreneurial culture and others is action, action, action, always be taking action.”

The immediate uncertainty around how restaurants would adapt challenged Dickey’s, but by leaning into innovation, the company realized it could deliver barbecue to anyone, anywhere. This mindset led to optimization of Dickey’s website, increasing the threshold for web traffic by more than 300 percent.

Around the Fourth of July, Dickey’s set the largest sales record at a 13.9 percent increase in comps. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day holidays also experienced historic marks. While many restaurants worried about the cannibalization of online ordering with reopenings, Dickey’s direct delivery, third-party delivery, and pickup alone supported what the chain used to bring in revenue across all channels.

Dickey’s celebrated its anniversary with commemorative, limited edition Big Yellow Cups, and special menu items like the King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Dr Pepper barbecue sauce.

“We’ve always been about taking care of the guests because the original store that we keep going back to, actually before it was a beer joint when my grandfather got it, it was a house, and you don’t have a customer in a house, you have a guest,” Roland says.

Dickey’s intends to double its size in less than five years and grow to 700 restaurants by the end of 2021. But along the path, never lose sight of its neighborhood feel.

“If we’ve really done our job right, they have no idea that we’re the largest barbecue chain in the country and the world, and so that’s what I hope you see,” Laura says.