22 Fast-Food Trends to Watch in 2023

Sam Zietz

CEO, GRUBBR

The magnitude of recession (and other thoughts)

The macroeconomic issues defining 2023 will be inflation and recession. There’s no question that we are going to be in a recession, the only question is the magnitude of the recession. It will be interesting to see how companies react to this.

Throughout the pandemic recession, the companies that invested in self-ordering technology were the winners, and many of those that didn’t went extinct. However, when the pandemic hit people were less sensitive to prices. This time, consumers will be more sensitive to price due to inflation and limited wallet share. While restaurants have been able to pass these inflationary prices on to consumers in the past, they will no longer be able to do so in this new recessionary environment.

Restaurants will have to find new ways to innovate and become more efficient, which will exacerbate their need for solutions. The path toward self-ordering technology will become accelerated, and restaurants will realize that they must invest in technology to become more efficient both from a digital marketing perspective and from an operations perspective. The restaurants that are the most efficient will be the ones that win the wallet share of consumers.

It has been interesting to see the premiums that restaurants have been able to pass on to consumers as a result of commissioning third-party delivery services. Apps like Grub Hub, Uber Eats, and Door Dash charge restaurants exorbitant fees to use their services, fees that restaurants have been passing on to consumers. However, in 2023’s tight inflation/recession environment, restaurants will no longer be able to do this and will in fact have to fight for consumers, who more and more will begin to pick up their food themselves or dine in to avoid these fees.

Restaurants can’t control food, rent, or utility costs. The only two other variables that they can control are payroll/labor costs and marketing costs. As such, restaurants have to become more efficient in their digital marketing and get smarter to be able to bring in their clients. Restaurants will invest more heavily in loyalty programs to develop a better understanding of their customers and how to highly target them, this way they can find more similar customers in a cost-effective, digital manner. The goal of restaurants is to retain and attract customers, and the more information that you know about these customers, the higher likelihood you will continue to keep and add to them.

In quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, the low-hanging fruit is self-ordering technology, especially as a solution to labor challenges. Self-ordering technology, such as kiosks and online ordering, reduce or eliminate the need for front-of-house employees, which is especially timely given that labor is increasingly expensive and hard to come by. By adding kiosks, restaurants can increase average ticket and generate more revenue per client which helps go to the bottom line.

In full-service restaurants, the ability to have waitstaff with mobile POS systems or virtual kiosks in a handheld fashion will allow restaurants to handle 50–100 percent more customers and shorten table turns. This is because self-ordering technology eliminates the back and forth; orders will go into the kitchen faster, and payment will be made at the time of purchase. The combination of these two things will allow restaurants to run more efficiently and service more customers.

A lot of companies will come out with solutions because the need for kiosks and related technology will increase, but restaurants need to be careful because 90 percent of these solutions won't work. Restaurants need to be able to jump into pilots and validate that the technology works and handles everything before they pull the trigger on implementing and utilizing these solutions. It is important to test this technology prior to implementation because there is a lot of customization related to the process flow of the establishment and its existing infrastructure. Many restaurants are too quick to implement technology; they do it wrong and think that the technology doesn't work when in reality it was improperly implemented and rolled out.