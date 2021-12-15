22 Restaurant Deals that Changed the Industry in 2021

In December 2020, Inspire Brands closed its $11.3 billion acquisition of Dunkin' Brands, becoming the second-largest restaurant company in the U.S. in terms of sales and locations. It was the highest-dollar deal since 2014, when Tim Hortons was bought for $12.64 billion by 3G Capital LP, Burger King Worldwide Inc.

As it turns out, the move was a sign of things to come. While 2020 was the time for pivots and adjustments, 2021 was the year to capitalize on opportunities.

Restaurants and private-equity companies have spent millions to create scale and acquire advantages of other brands, such as prototype designs, digital infrastructure, and growth in markets previously thought of as saturated.

The following is a recap of the 22 most important purchases that took place in the restaurant industry this year.

