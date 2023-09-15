The 24 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America

The restaurant industry is firmly in the post-COVID era, but challenges from the pandemic still remain.
As brands seek growth, they're still dealing with equpiment issues, permitting delays, and a potential recession. All of these factors are under deep consideration as chains pick and choose real estate.
Still, many have managed to work around these obstacles to grow quite rapidly. Here are the 24 fastest-growing fast food chains of 2022.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.
1. Starbucks*
Total change in units from 2021: 429
2022 Total Units: 15,873
Franchised stores: 6,608
Company stores: 9,265
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680
2. Crumbl Cookies
Total change in units from 2021: 363
2022 Total Units: 688
Franchised stores: 687
Company stores: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,004
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,839
3. Jersey Mike's
Total change in units from 2021: 297
2022 Total Units: 2,397
Franchised stores: 2,379
Company stores: 18
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,680
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,210
4. Chipotle
Total change in units from 2021: 211
2022 Total Units: 3,129
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,129
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800
5. Taco Bell
Total change in units from 2021: 196
2022 Total Units: 7,198
Franchised stores: 6,734
Company stores: 464
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900
6. Wingstop
Total change in units from 2021: 187
2022 Total Units: 1,721
Franchised stores: 1,678
Company stores: 43
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606
7. Popeyes
Total change in units from 2021: 169
2022 Total Units: 2,946
Franchised stores: 2,905
Company stores: 41
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823
8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Total change in units from 2021: 159
2022 Total Units: 1,198
Franchised stores: 1,197
Company stores: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,075
Average sales per unit (thousands): $993
9. Chick-fil-A*
Total change in units from 2021: 153
2022 Total Units: 2,837
Franchised stores: 2,764
Company stores: 73
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710
10. Dutch Bros
Total change in units from 2021: 133
2022 Total Units: 671
Franchised stores: 275
Company stores: 396
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,163
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
11. Domino's
Total change in units from 2021: 126
2022 Total Units: 6,686
Franchised stores: 6,400
Company stores: 286
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,752
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309
12. Dunkin'
Total change in units from 2021: 126
2022 Total Units: 9,370
Franchised stores: 9,339
Company stores: 31
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,279
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
13. Panda Express
Total change in units from 2021: 87
2022 Total Units: 2,393
Franchised stores: 162
Company stores: 2,231
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385
14. Raising Cane's
Total change in units from 2021: 79
2022 Total Units: 646
Franchised stores: 25
Company stores: 621
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,118
Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,440
15. Marco's Pizza
Total change in units from 2021: 65
2022 Total Units: 1,067
Franchised stores: 1,023
Company stores: 44
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $968
Average sales per unit (thousands): $951
16. Culver's
Total change in units from 2021: 56
2022 Total Units: 892
Franchised stores: 886
Company stores: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,830
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280
17. Wendy's
Total change in units from 2021: 56
2022 Total Units: 5,994
Franchised stores: 5,591
Company stores: 403
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973
18. Whataburger
Total change in units from 2021: 52
2022 Total Units: 925
Franchised stores: 140
Company stores: 785
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725
19. Hardee's
Total change in units from 2021: 45
2022 Total Units: 1,707
Franchised stores: 1,512
Company stores: 195
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,020
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168
20. Krispy Kreme*
Total change in units from 2021: 44
2022 Total Units: 352
Franchised stores: 57
Company stores: 295
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $991
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,760
21. Shake Shack*
Total change in units from 2021: 44
2022 Total Units: 287
Franchised stores: 33
Company stores: 254
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $994
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,800
22. Papa Johns
Total change in units from 2021: 37
2022 Total Units: 3,376
Franchised stores: 2,854
Company stores: 522
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,698
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,169
23. Freddy's
Total change in units from 2021: 36
2022 Total Units: 456
Franchised stores: 427
Company stores: 29
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $808
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,840
24. Checker's & Rally's
Total change in units from 2021: 28
2022 Total Units: 806
Franchised stores: 551
Company stores: 255
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $858
Average sales per unit (thousands): $996
