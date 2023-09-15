The 24 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America

The restaurant industry is firmly in the post-COVID era, but challenges from the pandemic still remain.

As brands seek growth, they're still dealing with equpiment issues, permitting delays, and a potential recession. All of these factors are under deep consideration as chains pick and choose real estate.

Still, many have managed to work around these obstacles to grow quite rapidly. Here are the 24 fastest-growing fast food chains of 2022.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.

