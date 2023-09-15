The 24 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America

Starbucks
Starbucks exterior location.

The restaurant industry is firmly in the post-COVID era, but challenges from the pandemic still remain. 

As brands seek growth, they're still dealing with equpiment issues, permitting delays, and a potential recession. All of these factors are under deep consideration as chains pick and choose real estate. 

Still, many have managed to work around these obstacles to grow quite rapidly. Here are the 24 fastest-growing fast food chains of 2022. 

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

Starbucks
Starbuck's Pumpkin Spice Latte.

1. Starbucks*

Total change in units from 2021: 429

2022 Total Units: 15,873

Franchised stores: 6,608

Company stores: 9,265

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies variety.

2. Crumbl Cookies

Total change in units from 2021: 363

2022 Total Units: 688

Franchised stores: 687

Company stores: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,004

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,839

Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s tailgate tour.

3. Jersey Mike's

Total change in units from 2021: 297

2022 Total Units: 2,397

Franchised stores: 2,379

Company stores: 18

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,680

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,210

Chipotle
Chipotle electric restaurant building.

4. Chipotle

Total change in units from 2021: 211

2022 Total Units: 3,129

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,129

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800

Taco Bell
Taco Bell's prototype.

5. Taco Bell

Total change in units from 2021: 196

2022 Total Units: 7,198

Franchised stores: 6,734

Company stores: 464

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900

Wingstop
Wingstop customer getting a pickup order.

6. Wingstop

Total change in units from 2021: 187

2022 Total Units: 1,721

Franchised stores: 1,678

Company stores: 43

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606

Popeyes
Popeyes' chicken sandwich.

7. Popeyes

Total change in units from 2021: 169

2022 Total Units: 2,946

Franchised stores: 2,905

Company stores: 41

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe exterior.

8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Total change in units from 2021: 159

2022 Total Units: 1,198

Franchised stores: 1,197

Company stores: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,075

Average sales per unit (thousands): $993

Chick-fil-A

9. Chick-fil-A*

Total change in units from 2021: 153

2022 Total Units: 2,837

Franchised stores: 2,764

Company stores: 73

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710

Dutch Bros Coffee
Dutch Bros exterior.

10. Dutch Bros

Total change in units from 2021: 133

2022 Total Units: 671

Franchised stores: 275

Company stores: 396

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,163

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

Domino's
Overhead shot of Domino's food.

11. Domino's

Total change in units from 2021: 126

2022 Total Units: 6,686

Franchised stores: 6,400

Company stores: 286

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,752

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Dunkin'
Dunkin' aiport store.

12. Dunkin' 

Total change in units from 2021: 126

2022 Total Units: 9,370

Franchised stores: 9,339

Company stores: 31

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,279

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Panda Express
The Panda Express prototype at night.

13. Panda Express

Total change in units from 2021: 87

2022 Total Units: 2,393

Franchised stores: 162

Company stores: 2,231

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385

Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's employees celebrating.

14. Raising Cane's

Total change in units from 2021: 79

2022 Total Units: 646

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 621

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,118

Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,440

Marco’s Pizza
Marco’s Pizza storefront.

15. Marco's Pizza

Total change in units from 2021: 65

2022 Total Units: 1,067

Franchised stores: 1,023

Company stores: 44

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $968

Average sales per unit (thousands): $951

Culver's
Culver's Back Pepper Grinder Pub Burger.

16. Culver's

Total change in units from 2021: 56

2022 Total Units: 892

Franchised stores: 886

Company stores: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,830

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280

Wendy's
An exterior photo of a Wendy's restaurant.

17. Wendy's

Total change in units from 2021: 56

2022 Total Units: 5,994

Franchised stores: 5,591

Company stores: 403

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973

Whataburger
An exterior view of Whataburger's digital kitchen.

18. Whataburger

Total change in units from 2021: 52

2022 Total Units: 925

Franchised stores: 140

Company stores: 785

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725

CKE Restaurants
Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fries and drink.

19. Hardee's

Total change in units from 2021: 45

2022 Total Units: 1,707

Franchised stores: 1,512

Company stores: 195

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,020

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme caramel glaze doughnuts.

20. Krispy Kreme*

Total change in units from 2021: 44

2022 Total Units: 352

Franchised stores: 57

Company stores: 295

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $991

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,760

Adobe Stock
Shake Shack signage.

21. Shake Shack*

Total change in units from 2021: 44

2022 Total Units: 287

Franchised stores: 33

Company stores: 254

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $994

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,800

Papa John's
Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

22. Papa Johns

Total change in units from 2021: 37

2022 Total Units: 3,376

Franchised stores: 2,854

Company stores: 522

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,698

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,169

Freddy's
A picture of Freddy's new design.

23. Freddy's

Total change in units from 2021: 36

2022 Total Units: 456

Franchised stores: 427

Company stores: 29

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $808

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,840

Checkers and Rally’s
Checkers and Rally’s

24. Checker's & Rally's 

Total change in units from 2021: 28

2022 Total Units: 806

Franchised stores: 551

Company stores: 255

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $858

Average sales per unit (thousands): $996

