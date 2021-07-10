The 27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America

Starbucks cup and beans.

Each year, the QSR 50 gives a detailed look at how quickly fast-food chains have expanded across the U.S. 

Despite restrictions, delays in construction, and a variety of other factors amid the COVID pandemic, these quick-service chains managed to grow their brand to new and existing markets and reach more customers. 

The list includes 15 brands just outside the top 50. So this is a compilation of the top 27 fastest-growing chains among the 65 highest-grossing quick-service brands in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales.

Note: The figures are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.

Starbucks
1. Starbucks

Total change in units from 2019: 287

Unit count: 15,328

Franchised stores: 6,387

Company stores: 8,941

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,750

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,235

Domino's
2. Domino's

Total change in units from 2019: 229

Unit count: 6,355

Franchised stores: 5,992

Company stores: 363

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,287

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,328

Jersey Mike's
3. Jersey Mike's 

Total change in units from 2019: 189

Unit count: 1,856

Franchised stores: 1,842

Company stores: 14

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,595

Average sales per unit (thousands): 936

Wingstop
4. Wingstop

Total change in units from 2019: 153

Unit count: 1,538

Franchised stores: 1,506

Company stores: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,489

Chipotle

5. Chipotle

Total change in units from 2019: 150

Unit count: 2,750

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2,750

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,985

Average sales per unit (thousands): 2,200

Popeyes
6. Popeyes

Total change in units from 2019: 135

Unit count: 2,634

Franchised stores: 2,593

Company stores: 41

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,587

Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,920

Chick-fil-A

7. Chick-fil-A

Total change in units from 2019: 107

Unit count: 2,607

Franchised stores: 2,589

Company stores: 18

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,800

Average sales per unit (thousands): 5,013

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Total change in units from 2019: 80

Unit count: 914

Franchised stores: 913

Company stores: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $690

Average sales per unit (thousands): 841

Panda Express
9. Panda Express 

Total change in units from 2019: 79

Unit count: 2,263

Franchised stores: 150

Company stores: 2,113

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,817

Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,915

Raising Cane's
10. Raising Cane's

Total change in units from 2019: 52

Unit count: 509

Franchised stores: 92

Company stores: 417

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,722

Average sales per unit (thousands): 3,850

Culver's
11. Culver's 

Total change in units from 2019: 50

Unit count: 782

Franchised stores: 776

Company stores: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,986

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,624

Marco's Pizza

12. Marco's Pizza

Total change in units from 2019: 39

Unit count: 954

Franchised stores: 912

Company stores: 42

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $760

Average sales per unit (thousands): $838

Smoothie King

13. Smoothie King

Total change in units from 2019: 39

Unit count: 1,008

Franchised stores: 968

Company stores: 40

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $464

Average sales per unit (thousands): $521

Taco Bell
14. Taco Bell 

Total change in units from 2019: 33

Unit count: 6,799

Franchised stores: 6,324

Company stores: 475

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,648

Wendy's
15. Wendy's

Total change in units from 2019: 29

Unit count: 5,881

Franchised stores: 5,520

Company stores: 361

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,231

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,725

MOD Pizza

16. MOD Pizza

Total change in units from 2019: 22

Unit count: 490

Franchised stores: 82

Company stores: 408

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $461

Average sales per unit (thousands): $979

QDOBA
17. Qdoba

Total change in units from 2019: 20

Unit count: 750

Franchised stores: 406

Company stores: 344

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $787

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,086

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
18. Freddy's

Total change in units from 2019: 20

Unit count: 388

Franchised stores: 356

Company stores: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $643

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,681

Shake Shack
19. Shake Shack 

Total change in units from 2019: 20

Unit count: 205

Franchised stores: 22

Company stores: 183

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $550

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,020

Jamba
20. Jamba

Total change in units from 2019: 17

Unit count: 791

Franchised stores: 788

Company stores: 3

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $418

Average sales per unit (thousands): $664

Five Guys
21. Five Guys

Total change in units from 2019: 14

Unit count: 1,382

Franchised stores: 938

Company stores: 444

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,711

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,575

Whataburger
22. Whataburger

Total change in units from 2019: 14

Unit count: 844

Franchised stores: 114

Company stores: 730

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,698

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,197

Bojangles
23. Bojangles

Total change in units from 2019: 12

Unit count: 758

Franchised stores: 432

Company stores: 326

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,374

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,861

McAlister's Deli
24. McAlister's Deli 

Total change in units from 2019: 12

Unit count: 481

Franchised stores: 449

Company stores: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $625

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,418

25. In-N-Out

Total change in units from 2019: 11

Unit count: 365

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 365

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,060

Arby's

26. Arby's

Total change in units from 2019: 10

Unit count: 3,369

Franchised stores: 2,176

Company stores: 1,193

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,215

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,273

Zaxby's
27. Zaxby's

Total change in units from 2019: 10

Unit count: 905

Franchised stores: 760

Company stores: 145

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200

