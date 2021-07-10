The 27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America

Each year, the QSR 50 gives a detailed look at how quickly fast-food chains have expanded across the U.S.

Despite restrictions, delays in construction, and a variety of other factors amid the COVID pandemic, these quick-service chains managed to grow their brand to new and existing markets and reach more customers.

The list includes 15 brands just outside the top 50. So this is a compilation of the top 27 fastest-growing chains among the 65 highest-grossing quick-service brands in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales.

CHECK OUT 2020's RESULTS

Other Key Lists:

America's 50 Biggest Fast-Food Chains

45 Chains Earnings the Most Per Restaurant

Top-Paid CEOs of Publicly Traded Quick-Service Restaurants

42 Fast-Food Brands to Watch in 2021

Note: The figures are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide.