The 27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America

Each year, the QSR 50 gives a detailed look at how quickly fast-food chains have expanded across the U.S.
Despite restrictions, delays in construction, and a variety of other factors amid the COVID pandemic, these quick-service chains managed to grow their brand to new and existing markets and reach more customers.
The list includes 15 brands just outside the top 50. So this is a compilation of the top 27 fastest-growing chains among the 65 highest-grossing quick-service brands in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales.
Note: The figures are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.
If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide.
1. Starbucks
Total change in units from 2019: 287
Unit count: 15,328
Franchised stores: 6,387
Company stores: 8,941
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,750
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,235
2. Domino's
Total change in units from 2019: 229
Unit count: 6,355
Franchised stores: 5,992
Company stores: 363
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,287
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,328
3. Jersey Mike's
Total change in units from 2019: 189
Unit count: 1,856
Franchised stores: 1,842
Company stores: 14
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,595
Average sales per unit (thousands): 936
4. Wingstop
Total change in units from 2019: 153
Unit count: 1,538
Franchised stores: 1,506
Company stores: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,489
5. Chipotle
Total change in units from 2019: 150
Unit count: 2,750
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2,750
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,985
Average sales per unit (thousands): 2,200
6. Popeyes
Total change in units from 2019: 135
Unit count: 2,634
Franchised stores: 2,593
Company stores: 41
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,587
Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,920
7. Chick-fil-A
Total change in units from 2019: 107
Unit count: 2,607
Franchised stores: 2,589
Company stores: 18
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,800
Average sales per unit (thousands): 5,013
8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Total change in units from 2019: 80
Unit count: 914
Franchised stores: 913
Company stores: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $690
Average sales per unit (thousands): 841
9. Panda Express
Total change in units from 2019: 79
Unit count: 2,263
Franchised stores: 150
Company stores: 2,113
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,817
Average sales per unit (thousands): 1,915
10. Raising Cane's
Total change in units from 2019: 52
Unit count: 509
Franchised stores: 92
Company stores: 417
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,722
Average sales per unit (thousands): 3,850
11. Culver's
Total change in units from 2019: 50
Unit count: 782
Franchised stores: 776
Company stores: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,986
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,624
12. Marco's Pizza
Total change in units from 2019: 39
Unit count: 954
Franchised stores: 912
Company stores: 42
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $760
Average sales per unit (thousands): $838
13. Smoothie King
Total change in units from 2019: 39
Unit count: 1,008
Franchised stores: 968
Company stores: 40
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $464
Average sales per unit (thousands): $521
14. Taco Bell
Total change in units from 2019: 33
Unit count: 6,799
Franchised stores: 6,324
Company stores: 475
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,648
15. Wendy's
Total change in units from 2019: 29
Unit count: 5,881
Franchised stores: 5,520
Company stores: 361
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,231
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,725
16. MOD Pizza
Total change in units from 2019: 22
Unit count: 490
Franchised stores: 82
Company stores: 408
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $461
Average sales per unit (thousands): $979
17. Qdoba
Total change in units from 2019: 20
Unit count: 750
Franchised stores: 406
Company stores: 344
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $787
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,086
18. Freddy's
Total change in units from 2019: 20
Unit count: 388
Franchised stores: 356
Company stores: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $643
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,681
19. Shake Shack
Total change in units from 2019: 20
Unit count: 205
Franchised stores: 22
Company stores: 183
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $550
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,020
20. Jamba
Total change in units from 2019: 17
Unit count: 791
Franchised stores: 788
Company stores: 3
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $418
Average sales per unit (thousands): $664
21. Five Guys
Total change in units from 2019: 14
Unit count: 1,382
Franchised stores: 938
Company stores: 444
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,711
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,575
22. Whataburger
Total change in units from 2019: 14
Unit count: 844
Franchised stores: 114
Company stores: 730
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,698
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,197
23. Bojangles
Total change in units from 2019: 12
Unit count: 758
Franchised stores: 432
Company stores: 326
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,374
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,861
24. McAlister's Deli
Total change in units from 2019: 12
Unit count: 481
Franchised stores: 449
Company stores: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $625
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,418
25. In-N-Out
Total change in units from 2019: 11
Unit count: 365
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 365
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,060
26. Arby's
Total change in units from 2019: 10
Unit count: 3,369
Franchised stores: 2,176
Company stores: 1,193
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,215
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,273
27. Zaxby's
Total change in units from 2019: 10
Unit count: 905
Franchised stores: 760
Company stores: 145
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200