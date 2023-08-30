The 35 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

In the competitive landscape of quick-service dining, size and scale often matter. Whether it's the number of locations serving up fast favorites or the geographical footprint stretching from coast to coast, the biggest chains have a defining influence on the industry—and on our daily lives.

Unit count is a telling indicator of a brand's reach, resilience, and ability to meet consumer demand.

Here's a look at the 35 biggest U.S. quick-service chains in terms of store count.

CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

GO TO THE QSR 50 CHART

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.