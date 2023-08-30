The 35 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

Fast Food |
August 2023 | QSR Staff
Submitted by ben on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 12:21
1 of 36
Subway
Subway employee preparing food.

In the competitive landscape of quick-service dining, size and scale often matter. Whether it's the number of locations serving up fast favorites or the geographical footprint stretching from coast to coast, the biggest chains have a defining influence on the industry—and on our daily lives.

Unit count is a telling indicator of a brand's reach, resilience, and ability to meet consumer demand.

Here's a look at the 35 biggest U.S. quick-service chains in terms of store count. 

CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

GO TO THE QSR 50 CHART

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

2 of 36
Subway
A picture of Subway's 'Fresh Forward' design.

1. Subway*

2022 Total Units: 20,576

Franchised stores: 20,576

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2021: –571

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,372

Average sales per unit (thousands): $510

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3 of 36
HMSHost
Starbucks mobile order and pay.

2. Starbucks*

2022 Total Units: 15,873

Franchised stores: 6,608

Company stores: 9,265

Total change in units from 2021: 429

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4 of 36
McDonald's of North Texas
McDonald's exterior of restaurant building.

3. McDonald's

2022 Total Units: 13,444

Franchised stores: 12,751

Company stores: 693

Total change in units from 2021: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48,734

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,625

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5 of 36
Dunkin'
Dunkin' aiport store.

4. Dunkin' 

2022 Total Units: 9,370

Franchised stores: 9,339

Company stores: 31

Total change in units from 2021: 126

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,279

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6 of 36
Taco Bell
Taco Bell's prototype.

5. Taco Bell

2022 Total Units: 7,198

Franchised stores: 6,734

Company stores: 464

Total change in units from 2021: 196

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7 of 36
Restaurant Brands International
Exterior of a Burger King restaurant.

6. Burger King

2022 Total Units: 7,043

Franchised stores: 6,993

Company stores: 50

Total change in units from 2021: –61

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,278

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,508

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8 of 36
Domino's
Overhead shot of Domino's food.

7. Domino's

2022 Total Units: 6,686

Franchised stores: 6,400

Company stores: 286

Total change in units from 2021: 126

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,752

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9 of 36
Pizza Hut

8. Pizza Hut

2022 Total Units: 6,561

Franchised stores: 6,540

Company stores: 21

Total change in units from 2021: 13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,033

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10 of 36
Wendy's
Wendy's NextGen Global design.

9. Wendy's

2022 Total Units: 5,994

Franchised stores: 5,591

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from 2021: 56

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11 of 36
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen exterior

10. Dairy Queen

2022 Total Units: 4,307

Franchised stores: 4,305

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2021: –32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,579

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,063

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12 of 36
Little Caesars
Little Caesars

11. Little Caesars*

2022 Total Units: 4,173

Franchised stores: 3,599

Company stores: 574

Total change in units from 2021: –14

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,520

Average sales per unit (thousands): $860

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13 of 36
Denko Imaging
KFC exterior.

12. KFC

2022 Total Units: 3,918

Franchised stores: 3,872

Company stores: 46

Total change in units from 2021: –35

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,341

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14 of 36
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In new Delight prototype

13. Sonic Drive-In

2022 Total Units: 3,546

Franchised stores: 3,221

Company stores: 325

Total change in units from 2021: –6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,499

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15 of 36
Arby's
A roast beef sandwich from Arby's.

14. Arby's

2022 Total Units: 3,415

Franchised stores: 2,305

Company stores: 1,110

Total change in units from 2021: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,535

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16 of 36
Papa John's
Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

15. Papa Johns

2022 Total Units: 3,376

Franchised stores: 2,854

Company stores: 522

Total change in units from 2021: 37

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,698

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,169

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17 of 36
Chipotle
Chipotle drive-thru window.

16. Chipotle

2022 Total Units: 3,129

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,129

Total change in units from 2021: 211

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18 of 36
Popeyes
Popeyes exterior of restaurant.

17. Popeyes

2022 Total Units: 2,946

Franchised stores: 2,905

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2021: 169

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19 of 36
Chick-fil-A

18. Chick-fil-A*

2022 Total Units: 2,837

Franchised stores: 2,764

Company stores: 73

Total change in units from 2021: 153

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20 of 36
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's employee holding bread

19. Jimmy John's

2022 Total Units: 2,637

Franchised stores: 2,597

Company stores: 40

Total change in units from 2021: –26

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,364

Average sales per unit (thousands): $900

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

21 of 36
Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s sandwich and drink.

20. Jersey Mike's

2022 Total Units: 2,397

Franchised stores: 2,379

Company stores: 18

Total change in units from 2021: 297

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,680

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,210

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

22 of 36
Panda Express
An exterior view of the Panda Express prototype.

21. Panda Express

2022 Total Units: 2,393

Franchised stores: 162

Company stores: 2,231

Total change in units from 2021: 87

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

23 of 36
Baskin-Robbins

22. Baskin-Robbins

2022 Total Units: 2,253

Franchised stores: 2,253

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2021: –54

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $685

Average sales per unit (thousands): $300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

24 of 36
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box prototype.

23. Jack in the Box

2022 Total Units: 2,180

Franchised stores: 2,034

Company stores: 146

Total change in units from 2021: –38

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,837

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

25 of 36
Panera Bread
Panera Bread strorefront.

24. Panera Bread*

2022 Total Units: 2,102

Franchised stores: 1,156

Company stores: 946

Total change in units from 2021: –33

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,787

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,230

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

26 of 36
Wingstop
Wingstop exterior.

25. Wingstop

2022 Total Units: 1,721

Franchised stores: 1,678

Company stores: 43

Total change in units from 2021: 187

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

27 of 36
CKE Restaurants
Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fries and drink.

26. Hardee's

2022 Total Units: 1,707

Franchised stores: 1,512

Company stores: 195

Total change in units from 2021: 45

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,020

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

28 of 36
flickr: Mike Mozart

27. Five Guys

2022 Total Units: 1,409

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 578

Total change in units from 2021: 19

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,204

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,718

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

29 of 36
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe exterior.

28. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2022 Total Units: 1,198

Franchised stores: 1,197

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2021: 159

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,075

Average sales per unit (thousands): $993

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

30 of 36
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs exterior of restaurant with drive-thru.

29. Firehouse Subs

2022 Total Units: 1,187

Franchised stores: 1,149

Company stores: 38

Total change in units from 2021: 23

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,154

Average sales per unit (thousands): $924

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

31 of 36
Papa Murphy's
Papa Murphy's redesigned interior

30. Papa Murphy's

2022 Total Units: 1,168

Franchised stores: 1,145

Company stores: 23

Total change in units from 2021: –72

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $753

Average sales per unit (thousands): $632

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

32 of 36
Acrelec
Interactive kiosks help build loyalty and increase revenue.

31. Carl's Jr.

2022 Total Units: 1,068

Franchised stores: 1,020

Company stores: 48

Total change in units from 2021: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,555

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,463

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

33 of 36
Marco's Pizza
An aerial view of pizzas from Marco's Pizza.

32. Marco's Pizza

2022 Total Units: 1,067

Franchised stores: 1,023

Company stores: 44

Total change in units from 2021: 65

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $968

Average sales per unit (thousands): $951

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

34 of 36
Whataburger
Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger.

33. Whataburger

2022 Total Units: 925

Franchised stores: 140

Company stores: 785

Total change in units from 2021: 52

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

35 of 36
Zaxby's
Zaxby's prototype.

34. Zaxby's

2022 Total Units: 922

Franchised stores: 776

Company stores: 146

Total change in units from 2021: 11

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,590

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

36 of 36
Culver's
Culver's employees.

35. Culver's

2022 Total Units: 892

Franchised stores: 886

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2021: 56

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.