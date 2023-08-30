The 35 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

In the competitive landscape of quick-service dining, size and scale often matter. Whether it's the number of locations serving up fast favorites or the geographical footprint stretching from coast to coast, the biggest chains have a defining influence on the industry—and on our daily lives.
Unit count is a telling indicator of a brand's reach, resilience, and ability to meet consumer demand.
Here's a look at the 35 biggest U.S. quick-service chains in terms of store count.
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2022 year end.
1. Subway*
2022 Total Units: 20,576
Franchised stores: 20,576
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2021: –571
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,372
Average sales per unit (thousands): $510
2. Starbucks*
2022 Total Units: 15,873
Franchised stores: 6,608
Company stores: 9,265
Total change in units from 2021: 429
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680
3. McDonald's
2022 Total Units: 13,444
Franchised stores: 12,751
Company stores: 693
Total change in units from 2021: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48,734
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,625
4. Dunkin'
2022 Total Units: 9,370
Franchised stores: 9,339
Company stores: 31
Total change in units from 2021: 126
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,279
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
5. Taco Bell
2022 Total Units: 7,198
Franchised stores: 6,734
Company stores: 464
Total change in units from 2021: 196
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900
6. Burger King
2022 Total Units: 7,043
Franchised stores: 6,993
Company stores: 50
Total change in units from 2021: –61
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,278
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,508
7. Domino's
2022 Total Units: 6,686
Franchised stores: 6,400
Company stores: 286
Total change in units from 2021: 126
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,752
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309
8. Pizza Hut
2022 Total Units: 6,561
Franchised stores: 6,540
Company stores: 21
Total change in units from 2021: 13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,033
9. Wendy's
2022 Total Units: 5,994
Franchised stores: 5,591
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2021: 56
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973
10. Dairy Queen
2022 Total Units: 4,307
Franchised stores: 4,305
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2021: –32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,579
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,063
11. Little Caesars*
2022 Total Units: 4,173
Franchised stores: 3,599
Company stores: 574
Total change in units from 2021: –14
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,520
Average sales per unit (thousands): $860
12. KFC
2022 Total Units: 3,918
Franchised stores: 3,872
Company stores: 46
Total change in units from 2021: –35
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,341
13. Sonic Drive-In
2022 Total Units: 3,546
Franchised stores: 3,221
Company stores: 325
Total change in units from 2021: –6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,499
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600
14. Arby's
2022 Total Units: 3,415
Franchised stores: 2,305
Company stores: 1,110
Total change in units from 2021: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,535
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
15. Papa Johns
2022 Total Units: 3,376
Franchised stores: 2,854
Company stores: 522
Total change in units from 2021: 37
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,698
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,169
16. Chipotle
2022 Total Units: 3,129
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,129
Total change in units from 2021: 211
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800
17. Popeyes
2022 Total Units: 2,946
Franchised stores: 2,905
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2021: 169
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823
18. Chick-fil-A*
2022 Total Units: 2,837
Franchised stores: 2,764
Company stores: 73
Total change in units from 2021: 153
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710
19. Jimmy John's
2022 Total Units: 2,637
Franchised stores: 2,597
Company stores: 40
Total change in units from 2021: –26
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,364
Average sales per unit (thousands): $900
20. Jersey Mike's
2022 Total Units: 2,397
Franchised stores: 2,379
Company stores: 18
Total change in units from 2021: 297
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,680
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,210
21. Panda Express
2022 Total Units: 2,393
Franchised stores: 162
Company stores: 2,231
Total change in units from 2021: 87
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385
22. Baskin-Robbins
2022 Total Units: 2,253
Franchised stores: 2,253
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2021: –54
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $685
Average sales per unit (thousands): $300
23. Jack in the Box
2022 Total Units: 2,180
Franchised stores: 2,034
Company stores: 146
Total change in units from 2021: –38
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,111
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,837
24. Panera Bread*
2022 Total Units: 2,102
Franchised stores: 1,156
Company stores: 946
Total change in units from 2021: –33
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,787
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,230
25. Wingstop
2022 Total Units: 1,721
Franchised stores: 1,678
Company stores: 43
Total change in units from 2021: 187
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606
26. Hardee's
2022 Total Units: 1,707
Franchised stores: 1,512
Company stores: 195
Total change in units from 2021: 45
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,020
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168
27. Five Guys
2022 Total Units: 1,409
Franchised stores: 831
Company stores: 578
Total change in units from 2021: 19
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,204
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,718
28. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2022 Total Units: 1,198
Franchised stores: 1,197
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2021: 159
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,075
Average sales per unit (thousands): $993
29. Firehouse Subs
2022 Total Units: 1,187
Franchised stores: 1,149
Company stores: 38
Total change in units from 2021: 23
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,154
Average sales per unit (thousands): $924
30. Papa Murphy's
2022 Total Units: 1,168
Franchised stores: 1,145
Company stores: 23
Total change in units from 2021: –72
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $753
Average sales per unit (thousands): $632
31. Carl's Jr.
2022 Total Units: 1,068
Franchised stores: 1,020
Company stores: 48
Total change in units from 2021: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,555
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,463
32. Marco's Pizza
2022 Total Units: 1,067
Franchised stores: 1,023
Company stores: 44
Total change in units from 2021: 65
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $968
Average sales per unit (thousands): $951
33. Whataburger
2022 Total Units: 925
Franchised stores: 140
Company stores: 785
Total change in units from 2021: 52
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725
34. Zaxby's
2022 Total Units: 922
Franchised stores: 776
Company stores: 146
Total change in units from 2021: 11
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,590
35. Culver's
2022 Total Units: 892
Franchised stores: 886
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2021: 56
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280
