39 Percent of Diners Want More Plant-Based Items. Here's What That Means For Restaurants

The better-for-you menu items that were trending prior to the pandemic are expected to continue to explode over the next few years, due at least in part to a renewed awareness of health and nutrition. Additionally, diners are increasingly voting for sustainability with their dollars, and both of these factors are responsible for driving the continuation of the plant-based craze—According to Datassential, by the end of 2020, “plant-based” had shown over 3,000-percent four-year growth on menus.

“There’s no doubt that plant-based burgers have received a lot of attention over the last few years, as many large national chains launched a plant-based version of their signature burgers,” says Marie-Claude Laprade, vice president of foodservice strategy and customer marketing at Rich Products. “But this is so much broader than that. Plant-based products are available across multiple categories including dairy, bakery, desserts, pasta, and a variety of prepared foods.”

This slideshow will examine a few areas where Laprade and her team believe operators can make sure their menus appeal to a broader array of consumers by including plant-based options, or even building entire menus centered around plant-based ingredients.