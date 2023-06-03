4 Advantages of Using Hand-Scooped, Pitted Avocados

Labor, inflation, and generating foot traffic continue to be the main headwinds facing foodservice operators. Different restaurants have responded to these challenges in different ways, says Dan Burrows, consulting chef for MegaMex Foods.

“I’ve seen pared down hours, pared down menus,” Burrows says. “Some operators are raising prices and accepting that diners are just going to eat out less in the current climate. But I think most of all, in the quick-service space, people are saying, ‘Let’s focus on getting back to our core identity so we can make sure that when people come to us, they get what they want.”

One area where operators are focusing in order to streamline operations and maintain profitability is choosing SKUs wisely. Consider avocados, Burrows says, where a product like WHOLLY® AVOCADO provides a real opportunity for operators to save on labor while controlling food costs and offering guests the consistent experience they are seeking.