4 Quick-Service Chicken Trends to Watch

While quick-service brands like Chick-fil-A, KFC, and Popeye’s have capitalized on America’s apparently endless appetite for chicken for many years now, there’s even a newer wave of chicken brands coming into the fold. Raising Cane’s, Wingstop, Bojangles, and Church’s Chicken have all found their way inside the QSR Top 50 of late.

America's love of chicken goes beyond anecdotal evidence, too: According to the National Chicken Council, the average American will consume over 97 pounds of chicken in 2022. That is over 40 pounds more than beef, the second-most consumed animal protein.

“Demand for chicken on menus has gone crazy,” says Denise Orth, marketing manager at Brakebush. “It’s always been really popular, but as people continue to move away from beef and pork and other traditional menu staples, chicken has become that much more popular.”

This slideshow will investigate trends relating to America’s favorite protein and point out some things operators should keep in mind when building menus around chicken items.