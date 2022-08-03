4 Ways Restaurants Can Benefit from the Plant-Based Movement

Plant-Based Power

The rise in popularity of plant-based protein is one of the most significant and noticeable food-based trends of the past few years.

There has long been a handful of interesting and nominally popular plant-based protein products in the quick-service restaurant sector, and it’s really exploded over the latter half of the past decade.

Nowadays, quite a few quick-service restaurants are hitting the mark when it comes to plant-based protein items that closely imitate the texture, feel and taste of animal-based meat. Pizzeria operators are vigorously embracing plant-based toppings like pepperoni, meatballs, and sausage, and even non-dairy cheese alternatives. Breakfast dayparts are being invigorated by menu items with plant-based bacon, sausage and eggs. And there is the increasing popularity of the “original”, plant-based protein menu items that are based on guacamole and avocado, which are seeing widespread traction, across many demographic categories.

The biggest factor for success is the ability to adapt and change. Any question as to whether plant-based protein is a passing fad or a lasting trend is settled. Plant-based protein is nothing short of a tectonic shift in consumer preferences. Consumers, on aggregate, are looking to add more plant-based foods to their diets, full stop. It's now time to seize the opportunity and innovate.

Kudos for innovation is nice, but since most quick-service restaurants are for-profit organizations, there must be clear, long-term economic benefits. Here’s four to start with: