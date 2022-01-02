The 40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals

Big Chicken

Units: 10

Headquarters: Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal is hardly a restaurant rookie. He’s had a hand in Krispy Kreme and Five Guys franchises, and even a fine-dining spot in L.A. Not to mention, a headline-grabbing 2019 appointment to Papa Johns’ board, which included investing in nine Atlanta locations and helping front one of the industry’s biggest comebacks in recent memory.

But this was different. O’Neal says he frequently received calls to become a chicken franchise over the years that “just didn’t feel right.”

“Chicken was too personal to me,” says the 7-foot-1 NBA Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst.

O’Neal’s business partner, Perry Rogers, the CEO and founder of PRP, a sports management and corporate consulting company that’s roster includes O’Neal and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, among others, introduced him to Matt Silverman and Matt Piekarski. “The two Matts,” as O’Neal calls them, joined him on the ground floor of what’s evolved into Big Chicken—a fast casual on the verge of super-sized growth.

Silverman and Piekarski, high-end chefs by practice, spearhead JRS Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based events and catering company known for its parties, private dining, and corporate gatherings. Big Chicken’s other group partner, Authentic Brands Group, is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company with likeness rights to Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Forever 2021, Van Heusen, and Aéropostale.

And this year, with Big Chicken ready to scale, O’Neal and his partners brought on Josh Halpern, who’s worked at companies such as FIFCO, Anheuser-Busch, Clorox, and P&G, to lead as CEO. “Now, we’re writing our own story,” O’Neal says.

Again, though, it comes back to the connection. O’Neal says opening a chicken concept was something he’s always swirled around. “So many of my childhood memories revolved around my family’s dinner table, and chicken was on the menu most nights,” he says.

You see the sentiment unfold across Big Chicken’s marketing and menu materials. Items are named after important people in O’Neal’s life, like Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese (in honor of his mother). There’s a cookie with the circumference of an NBA basketball and O’Neal’s footprints are imprinted by the soda machine. Each store even features a chair clearly built for a person taller than 7 feet.

“Then you have the fact that we really deliver on our promise of ‘Big Flavor, Big Food, and Big Fun,’ with a 5-ounce chicken breast for all our sandwiches and the big cookie that you mentioned,” O’Neal says.

Also, units play the brand’s Facebook Live reality show on a TV in the restaurant. “More subtle, though, is how much the menu is built around my love of this food,” he adds. “I love banana pudding, so the Matts made an ice cream sandwich based on my favorite and our MDE [most dominant ever] is the most basic sandwich because I wanted the chicken, not what was on it, to be the most dominant ever.”

O’Neal shares a story about what’s been a popular draw—the “Charles Barkley” chicken sandwich (mac and cheese, crispy fried onion rings, roasted garlic barbecue aioli ), named after O’Neal’s fellow Hall-of-Famer and broadcast partner. They served the first version to Barkley himself on TNT. “We were going to call it the ‘Barles Charkley,’ and he told us he loved the sandwich and would prefer that we used his real name,” O’Neal says. “It’s a beast of a sandwich with mac-n-cheese and onion straws on top, but it’s a little different … just like Charles.”

Striking a balance between authentic and gimmicky has taken deliberate steps. “We’re doing a good job of aligning the values of the Big Chicken brand with my personal core values: fun and approachable,” O’Neal says. “And the fact that I’m an owner makes it especially authentic. I know it doesn’t need to be all about me, I am there to help the team as needed. I’m not above calling a supplier to help get product or a franchisee that’s on the goal line. I’ve been there for the kickoff of all of our non-traditional venues.” “I never wanted this to be a shrine to me,” he continues. “Just a place for people to get a chicken sandwich that feels like home.”

Since launching in 2018, Big Chicken opened on Carnival Cruise ships and in sporting arenas (recently, Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena and The New York Islanders’ UBS Arena ). As of February, there were 10 total locations, including brick-and-mortars in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and through a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands in Rochester, New York. Come fall 2021, there were seven restaurants in the pipeline, including a location set to open in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Big Chicken unveiled its strategic franchise program that August. It’s targeting multi-unit investors and cities across the globe.

“Like I said, given my love of fried chicken it needed to be a brand that’s personal to me,” O’Neal says. “As a franchisee, I know how personal their businesses are to them, too. Franchisees invest in the franchisor because they believe in the system and they want good partners. I tell our CEO, Josh, all the time: ‘If you hurt a franchisee, you’re hurting me. Because I was a franchisee long before this.’”

O’Neal believes Big Chicken can move fast. As Rogers told him, “plan your work and then work the plan.”

Big Chicken did a pop-up in the Middle East behind a Formula One race and went on its second cruise ship of late. “It’s a great way to get a lot of people to try out food,” O’Neal says.

And he believes that will carry Big Chicken where it needs to go. With active involvement from O’Neal, it took Piekarski and Silverman six months just to get the breading right. As for beverages, the culinary team used more than 50 gallons of milkshake mix before finding the right Southern vanilla blend. Simply, Big Chicken is far more than an enterprise with a famous name strapped to it.

O’Neal is also not the only NBA star in the food ranks, with former Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem striking ghost kitchen partnerships with Florida-based WingHouse Bar & Grill in December, and LeBron James famously serving as a Blaze Pizza investor.

“Plenty of room for all of us and I wish all my old teammates the best,” he says. “But they should know they can’t mess with the MDE.