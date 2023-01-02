The 40/40 List for 2023: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals

Guisados

Headquarters: Boyle Heights, California

Units: 8

Since its December 2010 founding, Guisados’ vision has remained intact, and it begins with the style of cooking itself. Guisados’ food takes a different approach to the mainstream “taco.”

“Growing up, mom wasn’t on the grill making carne asada or nachos; these stews were/are not only a portrayal of how we as Mexican Americans eat, but how many other cultures cook for their families,” says owner and operator Armando De La Torre. “We take pride in our food and realize that our menu is an accurate portrayal of the foods we really ate growing up.” Guisados’ goal was to serve homestyle braises on handmade corn tortillas—the latter of which are made to order from fresh ground masa. “Over the years our growth not only fuels foodies and visitors of our city, but brings so many back to the memories of their mothers kitchen,” De La Torre says. "Guisados' menu is a memory, a recreation of our childhood, and it is truly something special to be able to share that with our city and all those who pass through our doors,” he adds. “We take deep pride and responsibility in its continued growth and enjoy the challenge of bringing that identity to life with each new location.”

The family run operation is an ode to how mom spent her afternoons: stirring, dancing to Mexican singer and actor Javier Solis, and adding each ingredient as she prepared family dinners. Since Day 1, Armando Sr. has been in charge of food, consistency and development, while De La Torre (Armando Jr.) handles daily operations, designs the menus, brand identity, marketing materials, collaborations, and all creative aspects of the restaurant. Natalie, who is Armando Sr.'s daughter, serves as GM and continues to manage and operate multiple locations and day-to-day tasks. “All with a belief that the most essential type of leadership is presence, and that our presence continues to have an impact on our company’s culture and growth,” De La Torre says.

The nostalgia has carried to units in Echo Park, Downtown L.A., West Hollywood, Burbank, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, and soon, Hermosa Beach. Guisados’ stews and masa are still made at the original Boyle Heights kitchen multiple times a day and delivered to restaurants. Along the growth trail, the company has cultivated a community of artists through its Featured Artist Program—a revolving display of local art and murals—and introduced a breakfast taco menu.

When COVID hit, Guisados closed all locations. Three weeks later, Armando Sr., Jr., and Natalie rolled up their sleeves and opened one branch, slowly inviting a couple of long-time employees to help out. “We focused on delivery, takeout, and always offered to put the food in your trunk if you requested,” De La Torre says. “Our business actually became a bit more efficient as we learned some new ways to cut overhead and streamline our operation. Fortunately, being that we are already a [quick-service operation], our menu and packaging essentially remained the same.”

The brand introduced taco kit style options to feed a family of four to six. They came fully dressed and ready to eat, or in a “survival pack,” where the items arrived separate in deli containers so guests could make their own and store for later.

Today, Guisados operates with a spoke-and-wheel system where everything is cooked and sourced from a central commissary where it braises stews and grinds corn, and delivers to units, as mentioned before. The approach, the company says, gives it confidence to open another seven to 10 locations. This commissary/co-packing method is key to future consistency. “Our goal is to grow even further than that; we are ready for the next step in our journey,” De La Torre says.

“Restaurants are a labor of love, and though the ever-changing landscape of the labor force and supply chains may feel tedious day to day, we are grateful that we are continuing to manifest the dream we once had when we first opened our doors,” he adds. “To be able to provide more jobs for our community and more opportunities for our staff is one of the most rewarding feelings of seeing this restaurant grow. We've seen employees become mothers, fathers and friends, we've seen fathers become grandpas and so many stories begin within our walls."