42 Fast-Food Brands to Watch in 2021

As this year’s QSR 50 showed, the biggest fast-food chains in America found a way to sling-shot out of crisis times. Brands like Starbucks, Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s, Wingstop, Chipotle, and more grew by triple-digits as customers flocked to digital-focused and convenience-centric outlets, like the drive-thru, amid lockdowns. But what about the category’s emerging chains?
Here’s a look at 42 brands to keep an eye on in 2021, how they fared last year, and which concepts could potentially breakthrough in the coming years.
1. Auntie Anne's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $349
Average sales per unit (thousands): $397
Unit count: 1,197
Franchised stores: 1,185
Company stores: 12
Total change in units from 2019: -25
2. WNB Factory
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $327
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,020
Unit count: 62
Franchised stores: 48
Company stores: 16
Total change in units from 2019: 18
3. Schlotzsky's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $270
Average sales per unit (thousands): $840
Unit count: 333
Franchised stores: 309
Company stores: 24
Total change in units from 2019: -19
4. A&W
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $235
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100
Unit count: 541
Franchised stores: 538
Company stores: 3
Total change in units from 2019: -34
5. Golden Chick
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $229
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,159
Unit count: 198
Franchised stores: 192
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2019: 14
6. Mountain Mike's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $206
Average sales per unit (thousands): $946
Unit count: 228
Franchised stores: 228
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 13
7. Donatos
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $204
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,213
Unit count: 168
Franchised stores: 114
Company stores: 54
Total change in units from 2019: 10
8. Chicken Salad Chick
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $175
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,060
Unit count: 176
Franchised stores: 126
Company stores: 50
Total change in units from 2019: 32
9. Slim Chickens
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $163
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,834
Unit count: 102
Franchised stores: 92
Company stores: 10
Total change in units from 2019: 79
10. Pollo Campero
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $148
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
Unit count: 79
Franchised stores: 17
Company stores: 62
Total change in units from 2019: 1
11. Cinnabon
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $143
Average sales per unit (thousands): $396
Unit count: 942
Franchised stores: 941
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019: 32
12. Waba Grill
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $140
Average sales per unit (thousands): $729
Unit count: 192
Franchised stores: 175
Company stores: 17
Total change in units from 2019: 0
13. Ledo Pizza
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $115
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100
Unit count: 107
Franchised stores: 107
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 4
14. Nékter Juice Bar
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $79
Average sales per unit (thousands): $600
Unit count: 148
Franchised stores: 115
Company stores: 33
Total change in units from 2019: -11
15. Pizza Factory
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $67
Average sales per unit (thousands): $736
Unit count: 101
Franchised stores: 100
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019: -4
16. Toppers
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $65
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,030
Unit count: 67
Franchised stores: 47
Company stores: 20
Total change in units from 2019: -4
17. Teriyaki Madness
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $61
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,079
Unit count: 89
Franchised stores: 89
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 29
18. Cottage Inn
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53
Average sales per unit (thousands): $981
Unit count: 54
Franchised stores: 45
Company stores: 9
Total change in units from 2019: 2
19. Bahama Buck's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $51
Average sales per unit (thousands): $485
Unit count: 107
Franchised stores: 103
Company stores: 4
Total change in units from 2019: 5
20. Cheba Hut
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500
Unit count: 37
Franchised stores: 37
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 9
21. Clean Juice
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $41
Average sales per unit (thousands): $485
Unit count: 102
Franchised stores: 89
Company stores: 13
Total change in units from 2019: 25
22. Your Pie
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $40
Average sales per unit (thousands): $720
Unit count: 76
Franchised stores: 76
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 7
23. Dog Haus
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $38
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,179
Unit count: 43
Franchised stores: 38
Company stores: 5
Total change in units from 2019: 5
24. Robeks
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $34
Average sales per unit (thousands): $491
Unit count: 83
Franchised stores: 82
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019: 0
25. Juice It Up!
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $33
Average sales per unit (thousands): $459
Unit count: 79
Franchised stores: 78
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019: -3
26. Vitality Bowls
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29
Average sales per unit (thousands): $444
Unit count: 74
Franchised stores: 70
Company stores: 4
Total change in units from 2019: -4
27. Mo' Bettahs
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,695
Unit count: 17
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 17
Total change in units from 2019: 6
28. Pokeworks
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $27
Average sales per unit (thousands): $800
Unit count: 58
Franchised stores: 49
Company stores: 9
Total change in units from 2019: 9
29. Fresh Brothers
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $27
Average sales per unit (thousands): $145
Unit count: 21
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 21
Total change in units from 2019: 1
30. Kona Ice
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $26
Average sales per unit (thousands): $90
Unit count: 1,333
Franchised stores: 1,304
Company stores: 29
Total change in units from 2019: 138
31. Bubbakoo's Burritos
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $26
Average sales per unit (thousands): $901
Unit count: 43
Franchised stores: 32
Company stores: 11
Total change in units from 2019: 11
32. SoBol
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $23
Average sales per unit (thousands): $650
Unit count: 48
Franchised stores: 45
Company stores: 3
Total change in units from 2019: 10
33. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $23
Average sales per unit (thousands): $256
Unit count: 90
Franchised stores: 67
Company stores: 23
Total change in units from 2019: -3
34. Swig
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21
Average sales per unit (thousands): $956
Unit count: 29
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 29
Total change in units from 2019: 9
35. The Chicken Shack
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $20
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
Unit count: 22
Franchised stores: 3
Company stores: 19
Total change in units from 2019: 3
36. Ziggi's Coffee
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $17
Average sales per unit (thousands): $827
Unit count: 27
Franchised stores: 20
Company stores: 7
Total change in units from 2019: 6
37. Nardelli's
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13
Average sales per unit (thousands): $872
Unit count: 15
Franchised stores: 13
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2019: 0
38. Kettleman's Bagel
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,250
Unit count: 4
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 4
Total change in units from 2019: 1
39. Chaps Pit Beef
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,253
Unit count: 6
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2019: 2
40. Tso Chinese Delivery
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,890
Unit count: 2
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2019: 1
41. Fresh Catch Poke Co.
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2
Average sales per unit (thousands): $840
Unit count: 2
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2019: 1
42. Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2
Average sales per unit (thousands): $350
Unit count: 5
Franchised stores: 5
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: 3