42 Fast-Food Brands to Watch in 2021

Fast Food |
August 2021 | Danny Klein
A&W
A&W

As this year’s QSR 50 showed, the biggest fast-food chains in America found a way to sling-shot out of crisis times. Brands like Starbucks, Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s, Wingstop, Chipotle, and more grew by triple-digits as customers flocked to digital-focused and convenience-centric outlets, like the drive-thru, amid lockdowns. But what about the category’s emerging chains?

Here’s a look at 42 brands to keep an eye on in 2021, how they fared last year, and which concepts could potentially breakthrough in the coming years.

Auntie Anne's

1. Auntie Anne's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $349

Average sales per unit (thousands): $397

Unit count: 1,197

Franchised stores: 1,185

Company stores: 12

Total change in units from 2019: -25

WNB Factory
WNB Factory wings.

2. WNB Factory 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $327

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,020

Unit count: 62

Franchised stores: 48

Company stores: 16

Total change in units from 2019: 18

Schlotzsky's
Schlotzsky's Meaty Meal

3. Schlotzsky's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $270

Average sales per unit (thousands): $840

Unit count: 333

Franchised stores: 309

Company stores: 24

Total change in units from 2019: -19

A&W Restaurants
A&W Restaurants root beer.

4. A&W

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $235

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100

Unit count: 541

Franchised stores: 538

Company stores: 3

Total change in units from 2019: -34

Golden Chick
Golden Chick exterior of restaurant.

5. Golden Chick

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $229

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,159

Unit count: 198

Franchised stores: 192

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2019: 14

Mountain Mike's

6. Mountain Mike's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $206

Average sales per unit (thousands): $946

Unit count: 228

Franchised stores: 228

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 13

Donatos Pizza

7. Donatos

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $204

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,213

Unit count: 168

Franchised stores: 114

Company stores: 54

Total change in units from 2019: 10

Chicken Salad Chick

8. Chicken Salad Chick

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $175

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,060

Unit count: 176

Franchised stores: 126

Company stores: 50

Total change in units from 2019: 32

Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens Hero

9. Slim Chickens 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $163

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,834

Unit count: 102

Franchised stores: 92

Company stores: 10

Total change in units from 2019: 79

Poll Campero
Pollo Campero

10. Pollo Campero 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $148

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

Unit count: 79

Franchised stores: 17

Company stores: 62

Total change in units from 2019: 1

Cinnabon

11. Cinnabon

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $143

Average sales per unit (thousands): $396

Unit count: 942

Franchised stores: 941

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2019: 32

Waba Grill
Waba Grill bowl.

12. Waba Grill 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $140

Average sales per unit (thousands): $729

Unit count: 192

Franchised stores: 175

Company stores: 17

Total change in units from 2019: 0

Ledo Pizza
Ledo Pizza exterior.

13. Ledo Pizza

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $115

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100

Unit count: 107

Franchised stores: 107

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 4

Nékter Juice Bar
Nékter smoothies

14. Nékter Juice Bar 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $79

Average sales per unit (thousands): $600

Unit count: 148

Franchised stores: 115

Company stores: 33

Total change in units from 2019: -11

Pizza Factory
Pizza Factory pizza

15. Pizza Factory 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $67

Average sales per unit (thousands): $736

Unit count: 101

Franchised stores: 100

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2019: -4

Toppers Pizza
The front of a Toppers Pizza restaurant at night.

16. Toppers 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $65

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,030

Unit count: 67

Franchised stores: 47

Company stores: 20

Total change in units from 2019: -4

Teriyaki Madness
Teriyaki Madness bowl of food.

17. Teriyaki Madness

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $61

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,079

Unit count: 89

Franchised stores: 89

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 29

Cottage Inn
Cottage Inn speciality pizza.

18. Cottage Inn

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53

Average sales per unit (thousands): $981

Unit count: 54

Franchised stores: 45

Company stores: 9

Total change in units from 2019: 2

Bahama Buck’s
Bahama Buck’s sno cones.

19. Bahama Buck's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $51

Average sales per unit (thousands): $485

Unit count: 107

Franchised stores: 103

Company stores: 4

Total change in units from 2019: 5

Cheba Hut

20. Cheba Hut

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500

Unit count: 37

Franchised stores: 37

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 9

Clean Juice
Clean Juice logo

21. Clean Juice

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $41

Average sales per unit (thousands): $485

Unit count: 102

Franchised stores: 89

Company stores: 13

Total change in units from 2019: 25

Your Pie
Your Pie pizza.

22. Your Pie

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $40

Average sales per unit (thousands): $720

Unit count: 76

Franchised stores: 76

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 7

Dog Haus

23. Dog Haus

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $38

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,179

Unit count: 43

Franchised stores: 38

Company stores: 5

Total change in units from 2019: 5

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies

24. Robeks

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $34

Average sales per unit (thousands): $491

Unit count: 83

Franchised stores: 82

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2019: 0

Juice It Up!
A Juice It Up! customer holds a bowl of food forward.

25. Juice It Up!

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $33

Average sales per unit (thousands): $459

Unit count: 79

Franchised stores: 78

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2019: -3

Vitality Bowls
Vitality Bowls

26. Vitality Bowls

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29

Average sales per unit (thousands): $444

Unit count: 74

Franchised stores: 70

Company stores: 4

Total change in units from 2019: -4

Mo' Bettahs
Mo' Bettahs takeout.

27. Mo' Bettahs

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,695

Unit count: 17

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 17

Total change in units from 2019: 6

Pokeworks
Pokeworks exterior.

28. Pokeworks

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $27

Average sales per unit (thousands): $800

Unit count: 58

Franchised stores: 49

Company stores: 9

Total change in units from 2019: 9

Fresh Brothers
Fresh Brothers Beyond Meat.

29. Fresh Brothers

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $27

Average sales per unit (thousands): $145

Unit count: 21

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 21

Total change in units from 2019: 1

Kona Ice
Kona Ice food truck.

30. Kona Ice

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $26

Average sales per unit (thousands): $90

Unit count: 1,333

Franchised stores: 1,304

Company stores: 29

Total change in units from 2019: 138

Bubbakoo's
Bubbakoo's burrito

31. Bubbakoo's Burritos

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $26

Average sales per unit (thousands): $901

Unit count: 43

Franchised stores: 32

Company stores: 11

Total change in units from 2019: 11

SoBol
SoBol acai bowls.

32. SoBol

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $23

Average sales per unit (thousands): $650

Unit count: 48

Franchised stores: 45

Company stores: 3

Total change in units from 2019: 10

Taziki's

33. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $23

Average sales per unit (thousands): $256

Unit count: 90

Franchised stores: 67

Company stores: 23

Total change in units from 2019: -3

Swig

34. Swig

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21

Average sales per unit (thousands): $956

Unit count: 29

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 29

Total change in units from 2019: 9

The Chicken Shack
The Chicken Shack building.

35. The Chicken Shack 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $20

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Unit count: 22

Franchised stores: 3

Company stores: 19

Total change in units from 2019: 3

Ziggi’s Coffee's
Ziggi’s Coffee's drive thru.

36. Ziggi's Coffee

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $17

Average sales per unit (thousands): $827

Unit count: 27

Franchised stores: 20

Company stores: 7

Total change in units from 2019: 6

Nardelli's
Nardelli's sandwich.

37. Nardelli's

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13

Average sales per unit (thousands): $872

Unit count: 15

Franchised stores: 13

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2019: 0

Kettleman's Bagel
Container of Kettleman's bagels.

38. Kettleman's Bagel

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,250

Unit count: 4

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores:  4

Total change in units from 2019: 1

Chaps Pit Beef
Chaps Pit Beef exterior.

39. Chaps Pit Beef

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,253

Unit count: 6

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2019: 2

Tso Chinese Delivery
Tso Chinese Delivery products.

40. Tso Chinese Delivery

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,890

Unit count: 2

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2019: 1

Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Fresh Catch Poke Co. menu selections.

41. Fresh Catch Poke Co. 

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2

Average sales per unit (thousands): $840

Unit count: 2

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2019: 1

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ beer glass

42. Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2

Average sales per unit (thousands): $350

Unit count: 5

Franchised stores: 5

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2019: 3

