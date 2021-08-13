42 Fast-Food Brands to Watch in 2021

As this year’s QSR 50 showed, the biggest fast-food chains in America found a way to sling-shot out of crisis times. Brands like Starbucks, Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s, Wingstop, Chipotle, and more grew by triple-digits as customers flocked to digital-focused and convenience-centric outlets, like the drive-thru, amid lockdowns. But what about the category’s emerging chains?

Here’s a look at 42 brands to keep an eye on in 2021, how they fared last year, and which concepts could potentially breakthrough in the coming years.

Note: If viewing on desktop, click arrow in photo to see next slide.