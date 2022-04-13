5 Disruptive Fast-Food Trends Operators Can Leverage

The whitespace of disruption

The pandemic has sparked a shift in delivery models and a wave of digital transformation for the quick-service restaurant sector, operating in an environment where online food delivery orders in the U.S. rose 10 percent in 2021 to over $31 billion.

This creates opportunities which new entrants often seem better equipped to capitalize on, in spite of starting with fewer resources. Partly this is due to having a fresh slate, and no existing customer base to onboard, but it’s also due to a strategy of reaching underserved segments, and innovative approaches to monetizing audiences.

It can feel like a challenge to adapt when change has to be rolled out at 800 stores, not a team of eight employees, but here are five disruptive trends which established players can turn to their advantage and head off the competition.