5 Fast-Food Trends That Will Shape 2022

Start the clock

The window to serve guests is shrinking.

More than half (54 percent) of in-house diners in Oracle’s study said they don’t like to wait more than 10 minutes to be served and 76 percent are impatient after 15 minutes

For those ordering at the counter, 45 percent get annoyed if they must wait more than five minutes and 76 percent didn’t want to wait more than 10 minutes to be served

At the drive-thru, nearly 1 in 5 consumers (19 percent) don’t want to wait more than two minutes to get their food, while more than half (55 percent) were fed up after five minutes.

Also, 45 percent of respondents said they feel the wait time is longer when ordering in-person, and 38 percent of those dining in feel deprioritized compared to online orders.

That last point deserves to be underlined. Restaurants are trying to balance digital gains made during COVID alongside the return of in-store visits, all while facing staffing shortages. Consumers walking in and watching digital orders fulfilled down the line while they stand around is a delicate process. To be fair, not every brand built second make-lines ahead of COVID, as Chipotle did, for example. But will that become a more frequent practice on the other side of development? Shake Shack, for one, designed its first drive-thru, in Maple Grove, Minnesota, with a split-kitchen that boasts a separate kitchen dedicated just to drive-thru business. To help mitigate long lines, employees take orders and payment at multiple points along the journey.

As Liz Moskow, food futurist and principal at Bread & Circus, says of a recent experience: “They’re basically saying, we prefer not to interact with you. And you’ll get preference if we don’t. … What’s happening is people are going in-store for an in-store experience and they’re not getting eye contact. And they’re not getting the human elements—the touch that they’re looking for in-store. And so, it’s driving it more to digital, even though what the consumer is really craving is that hospitality touch.”

Figuring out how to excel on both will be a key separator this coming year.

Additionally, could it give rise to more automation? Miso Robotics chief strategy officer Jack Brewer believes so, among other triggers.

“2022 will be a proving year around all the hype of robotics in food that was created in 2020 and 2021,” he says. “The full reality will set in that, while it might lessen, the labor shortage in restaurants is not an acute issue, and brands will need to expand their pilots and even rollout these solutions.

“2019-2021 for restaurant robotics felt a little like 1997–2000 with .coms—everyone knew it was the future, and money was flooding in,” Brewer adds. “2022 [and 2023] will be when we find out who can actually operationalize their product to solve the massive issues that aren’t going away.”

A sci-fi world into focus.

“I think that we will actually start seeing brand spec robotics as early as 2022 within their standard new-restaurant package,” he says. “Moving from trial to standard is massive. Big restaurant chains will expand and continue to trial the automation products on the market versus just ‘exploring.’ AI will also start to get to a point where even mom-and-pops will have access to that type of technology to trial. The tide has turned to technology and it won’t go back.”