5 Full-Service Chains Getting Into Fast Food

The landscape shifts

Though table-service brands like Buffalo Wild Wings and IHOP had quick-service-oriented formats in motion before the pandemic overturned daily life, COVID threw accelerant on those plans while intensifying the conversations many other full-service restaurant leaders were having about diving into counter-service waters.

With off-premises occasions like carryout, delivery, and drive-thru orders swelling amid the pandemic, full-service operations saw more promise than ever in the quick-service category, not to mention a shot at survival by taking their brand equity downstream. But even as pandemic restrictions eased, full-service dining rooms reopened, and consumers expressed a greater willingness to dine out, the appeal of the more straightforward, less labor-intensive quick-service model remains strong for full-service brands.

Nearly two years after announcing plans for a fast-casual concept, Flip’d by IHOP debuted in Lawrence, Kansas, last September. Over recent months, additional Flip’d restaurants have opened in New York City, Cincinnati, and Silver Spring, Maryland. Meanwhile, Buffalo Wild Wings, which opened its first Buffalo Wild Wings GO unit in May 2020 outside Atlanta, is touting plans for 100 GO restaurants by the close of 2022, while Steak ‘n Shake is converting its 500-plus restaurants into quick-service formats, leaning heavily into digital ordering, self-service kiosks, and drive-thru operations to do so.

But it’s not just the mighty national full-service chains pushing their way into the quick-service ranks. Independent restaurateurs and restaurant groups are also making the trek.

In December 2020, the Duggan family, which had been serving old-school Italian-American fare at Original Joe’s in California’s Bay Area for more than eight decades, launched Little Original Joe’s in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood. The quick-service-styled eatery pairs pizza, pasta, and parmigiana dishes with a marketplace featuring ready-to-cook favorites from Original Joe’s.

And earlier this year, the husband-and-wife team of Joe and Katy Kindred, who found full-service success near Charlotte with Kindred and Hello, Sailor, opened a donut-peddling, chicken-slinging fast casual called milkbread in Davidson, North Carolina.

QSR talked with five full-service restaurant companies about their moves into the quick-service world: