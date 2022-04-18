5 Tech Trends Impacting Quick-Service Restaurants

Virtual brands boost profitability and creativity

Virtual brands are the new darlings of the tech world, and with good reason. These delivery-only concepts are not associated with a physical storefront—a fact which immediately and drastically lowers overhead—and have many additional benefits. Virtual brands help reach new customers and increase revenue with minimal costs or risk, since they operate out of existing kitchens, and they are an excellent way for restaurants to maximize ROI during historically-slow downtimes. For example, a full-service restaurant could launch a virtual brand specializing in burgers or chicken sandwiches—like Denny’s and Red Robin did with The Burger Den and Chicken Sammy’s, respectively.

Virtual brands also allow restaurateurs to break into niche or geographical markets where flavor (not atmosphere, managing a large staff, licensing issues, etc.) is the focus. They typically have smaller menus with several variations of one kind of food, rather than training staff how to prepare dozens or even hundreds of different items.

Finally, virtual brands help reduce food waste and provide additional insights into who is buying your food.