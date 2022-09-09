The 50 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

With COVID reshuffling the deck, several of the U.S.' biggest quick-service chains have found opportunity to increase their long-term unit goals.
One of the best examples is Wingstop, which now wants to open 7,000 restaurants across the world, up from 6,000. That 1,000-unit bump is all because of American whitespace. Then there's KFC, which achieved U.S. net unit growth last year—the first time it's done so in 17 years.
Even with the less-than-stellar macroeconomic environment, franchisees aren't deterred.
“As they look at the P&L today, as they look at the cash flow they’re generating, it’s creating a lot of excitement,” Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth told analysts in late July. “A lot of excitement for development.”
Each year, the QSR 50 takes a look at several stats in the fast-food segment, one of them being overall unit count. The following slideshow ranks how the 50 biggest U.S. chains stack up in terms of domestic footprint at the end of 2021.
CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2021 year end.
If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.
1. Subway*
2021 Total Units: 21,147
Franchised stores: 21,147
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2020: –1,043
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,350
Average sales per unit (thousands): $438
2. Starbucks*
2021 Total Units: 15,450
Franchised stores: 6,497
Company stores: 663
Total change in units from 2020: 113
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,940
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
3. McDonald's
2021 Total Units: 13,438
Franchised stores: 12,775
Company stores: 663
Total change in units from 2020: –244
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420
4. Dunkin'
2021 Total Units: 9,244
Franchised stores: 9,244
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2020: 161
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,416
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,127
5. Burger King
2021 Total Units: 7,105
Franchised stores: 7,054
Company stores: 51
Total change in units from 2020: 24
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470
6. Taco Bell
2021 Total Units: 7,002
Franchised stores: 6,540
Company stores: 462
Total change in units from 2020: 203
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823
7. Domino's
2021 Total Units: 6,560
Franchised stores: 6,185
Company stores: 375
Total change in units from 2020: 205
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317
8. Pizza Hut
2021 Total Units: 6,548
Franchised stores: 6,526
Company stores: 22
Total change in units from 2020: –13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,022
9. Wendy’s
2021 Total Units: 5,938
Franchised stores: 5,535
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2020: 57
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895
10. Dairy Queen
2021 Total Units: 4,339
Franchised stores: 4,337
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2020: –22
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,494
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,036
11. Little Caesars*
2021 Total Units: 4,181
Franchised stores: 3,601
Company stores: 580
Total change in units from 2020: –28
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,185
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,000
12. KFC
2021 Total Units: 3,953
Franchised stores: 3,906
Company stores: 47
Total change in units from 2020: 10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408
13. Sonic Drive-In
2021 Total Units: 3,552
Franchised stores: 3,232
Company stores: 320
Total change in units from 2020: 26
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643
14. Arby’s
2021 Total Units: 3,409
Franchised stores: 2,293
Company stores: 1,116
Total change in units from 2020: 40
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309
15. Papa Johns
2021 Total Units: 3,164
Franchised stores: 2,564
Company stores: 600
Total change in units from 2020: 30
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,486
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,147
16. Chipotle
2021 Total Units: 2,966
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2,966
Total change in units from 2020: 198
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641
17. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
2021 Total Units: 2,754
Franchised stores: 2,716
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2020: 146
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867
18. Chick-fil-A*
2021 Total Units: 2,732
Franchised stores: 2,650
Company stores: 82
Total change in units from 2020: 155
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100
19. Jimmy John’s
2021 Total Units: 2,657
Franchised stores: 2,616
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2020: 48
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,301
Average sales per unit (thousands): $866
20. Panda Express
2021 Total Units: 2,334
Franchised stores: 147
Company stores: 2,187
Total change in units from 2020: 150
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173
21. Baskin-Robbins
2021 Total Units: 2,317
Franchised stores: 2,317
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2020: 102
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $686
Average sales per unit (thousands): $296
22. Jack in the Box
2021 Total Units: 2,218
Franchised stores: 2,055
Company stores: 163
Total change in units from 2020: -23
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843
23. Jersey Mike’s
2021 Total Units: 2,100
Franchised stores: 2,087
Company stores: 13
Total change in units from 2020: 246
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,203
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145
24. Panera Bread*
2021 Total Units: 2,080
Franchised stores: 1,130
Company stores: 950
Total change in units from 2020: -25
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700
25. Hardee’s*
2021 Total Units: 1,734
Franchised stores: 1,536
Company stores: 198
Total change in units from 2020: -32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,117
26. Wingstop*
2021 Total Units: 1,534
Franchised stores: 1,498
Company stores: 36
Total change in units from 2020: 175
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592
27. Five Guys
2021 Total Units: 1,390
Franchised stores: 911
Company stores: 479
Total change in units from 2020: 8
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172
28. Papa Murphy’s
2021 Total Units: 1,240
Franchised stores: 1,213
Company stores: 27
Total change in units from 2020: -53
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $809
Average sales per unit (thousands): $643
29. Firehouse Subs
2021 Total Units: 1,140
Franchised stores: 1,101
Company stores: 39
Total change in units from 2020: 9
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,044
Average sales per unit (thousands): $909
30. Carl’s Jr.*
2021 Total Units: 1,058
Franchised stores: 1,011
Company stores: 47
Total change in units from 2020: -21
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400
31. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2021 Total Units: 1,039
Franchised stores: 1,038
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2020: 125
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $948
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,009
32. Marco’s Pizza
2021 Total Units: 1,002
Franchised stores: 957
Company stores: 45
Total change in units from 2020: 48
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $899
Average sales per unit (thousands): $934
33. Zaxby’s
2021 Total Units: 908
Franchised stores: 761
Company stores: 147
Total change in units from 2020: 3
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484
34. Church’s Chicken
2021 Total Units: 892
Franchised stores: 731
Company stores: 161
Total change in units from 2020: -13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $776
Average sales per unit (thousands): $870
35. Whataburger
2021 Total Units: 873
Franchised stores: 131
Company stores: 742
Total change in units from 2020: 29
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640
36. Culver’s
2021 Total Units: 837
Franchised stores: 831
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2020: 55
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099
37. Checkers/Rally’s
2021 Total Units: 834
Franchised stores: 568
Company stores: 266
Total change in units from 2020: -13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145
38. Bojangles
2021 Total Units: 773
Franchised stores: 496
Company stores: 277
Total change in units from 2020: 15
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
39. QDOBA*
2021 Total Units: 739
Franchised stores: 406
Company stores: 333
Total change in units from 2020: -2
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $835
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,006
40. Moe’s Southwest Grill
2021 Total Units: 659
Franchised stores: 658
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2020: -22
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $661
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,073
41. Tim Hortons
2021 Total Units: 637
Franchised stores: 637
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2020: 4
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $687
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
42. Del Taco*
2021 Total Units: 600
Franchised stores: 306
Company stores: 294
Total change in units from 2020: 4
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,551
43. Raising Cane’s
2021 Total Units: 567
Franchised stores: 23
Company stores: 544
Total change in units from 2020: 58
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893
44. McAlister’s Deli
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869
2021 Total Units: 505
Franchised stores: 472
Company stores: 33
Total change in units from 2020: 24
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866
45. El Pollo Loco
2021 Total Units: 481
Franchised stores: 292
Company stores: 189
Total change in units from 2020: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000
46. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
2021 Total Units: 420
Franchised stores: 391
Company stores: 29
Total change in units from 2020: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842
47. In-N-Out Burger*
2021 Total Units: 370
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 370
Total change in units from 2020: 5
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200
48. Krispy Kreme*
2021 Total Units: 358
Franchised stores: 51
Company stores: 307
Total change in units from 2020: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $996
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,000
49. White Castle
2021 Total Units: 349
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 349
Total change in units from 2020: -6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749
50. Shake Shack*
2021 Total Units: 243
Franchised stores: 25
Company stores: 218
Total change in units from 2020: 38
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679
