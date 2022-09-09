The 50 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

September 2022 | Danny Klein and Ben Coley
Starbucks
With COVID reshuffling the deck, several of the U.S.' biggest quick-service chains have found opportunity to increase their long-term unit goals. 

One of the best examples is Wingstop, which now wants to open 7,000 restaurants across the world, up from 6,000. That 1,000-unit bump is all because of American whitespace. Then there's KFC, which achieved U.S. net unit growth last year—the first time it's done so in 17 years. 

Even with the less-than-stellar macroeconomic environment, franchisees aren't deterred. 

“As they look at the P&L today, as they look at the cash flow they’re generating, it’s creating a lot of excitement,” Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth told analysts in late July. “A lot of excitement for development.”

Each year, the QSR 50 takes a look at several stats in the fast-food segment, one of them being overall unit count. The following slideshow ranks how the 50 biggest U.S. chains stack up in terms of domestic footprint at the end of 2021. 

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2021 year end.

1. Subway*

2021 Total Units: 21,147

Franchised stores: 21,147

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2020: –1,043

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,350

Average sales per unit (thousands): $438

2. Starbucks*

2021 Total Units: 15,450

Franchised stores: 6,497

Company stores: 663

Total change in units from 2020: 113

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,940

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

3. McDonald's

2021 Total Units: 13,438

Franchised stores: 12,775

Company stores: 663

Total change in units from 2020: –244

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420

4. Dunkin' 

2021 Total Units: 9,244

Franchised stores: 9,244

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2020: 161

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,416

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,127

5. Burger King

2021 Total Units: 7,105

Franchised stores: 7,054

Company stores: 51

Total change in units from 2020: 24

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470

6. Taco Bell

2021 Total Units: 7,002

Franchised stores: 6,540

Company stores: 462

Total change in units from 2020: 203

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

7. Domino's

2021 Total Units: 6,560

Franchised stores: 6,185

Company stores: 375

Total change in units from 2020: 205

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

8. Pizza Hut

2021 Total Units: 6,548

Franchised stores: 6,526

Company stores: 22

Total change in units from 2020: –13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,022

9. Wendy’s

2021 Total Units: 5,938

Franchised stores: 5,535

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from 2020: 57

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895

10. Dairy Queen

2021 Total Units: 4,339

Franchised stores: 4,337

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2020: –22

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,494

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,036

11. Little Caesars*

2021 Total Units: 4,181

Franchised stores: 3,601

Company stores: 580

Total change in units from 2020: –28

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,185

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,000

12. KFC

2021 Total Units: 3,953

Franchised stores: 3,906

Company stores: 47

Total change in units from 2020: 10

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408

13. Sonic Drive-In

2021 Total Units: 3,552

Franchised stores: 3,232

Company stores: 320

Total change in units from 2020: 26

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643

14. Arby’s

2021 Total Units: 3,409

Franchised stores: 2,293

Company stores: 1,116

Total change in units from 2020: 40

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

15. Papa Johns

2021 Total Units: 3,164

Franchised stores: 2,564

Company stores: 600

Total change in units from 2020: 30

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,486

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,147

16. Chipotle

2021 Total Units: 2,966

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2,966

Total change in units from 2020: 198

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641

17. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

2021 Total Units: 2,754

Franchised stores: 2,716

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2020: 146

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867

18. Chick-fil-A*

2021 Total Units: 2,732

Franchised stores: 2,650

Company stores: 82

Total change in units from 2020: 155

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100

19. Jimmy John’s

2021 Total Units: 2,657

Franchised stores: 2,616

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2020: 48

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,301

Average sales per unit (thousands): $866

20. Panda Express

2021 Total Units: 2,334

Franchised stores: 147

Company stores: 2,187

Total change in units from 2020: 150

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173

21. Baskin-Robbins

2021 Total Units: 2,317

Franchised stores: 2,317

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2020: 102

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $686

Average sales per unit (thousands): $296

22. Jack in the Box

2021 Total Units: 2,218

Franchised stores: 2,055

Company stores: 163

Total change in units from 2020: -23

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843

23. Jersey Mike’s

2021 Total Units: 2,100

Franchised stores: 2,087

Company stores: 13

Total change in units from 2020: 246

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,203

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

24. Panera Bread*

2021 Total Units: 2,080

Franchised stores: 1,130

Company stores: 950

Total change in units from 2020: -25

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700

25. Hardee’s*

2021 Total Units: 1,734

Franchised stores: 1,536

Company stores: 198

Total change in units from 2020: -32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,117

26. Wingstop*

2021 Total Units: 1,534

Franchised stores: 1,498

Company stores: 36

Total change in units from 2020: 175

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592

27. Five Guys

2021 Total Units: 1,390

Franchised stores: 911

Company stores: 479

Total change in units from 2020: 8

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172

28. Papa Murphy’s

2021 Total Units: 1,240

Franchised stores: 1,213

Company stores: 27

Total change in units from 2020: -53

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $809

Average sales per unit (thousands): $643

29. Firehouse Subs

2021 Total Units: 1,140

Franchised stores: 1,101

Company stores: 39

Total change in units from 2020: 9

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,044

Average sales per unit (thousands): $909

30. Carl’s Jr.*

2021 Total Units: 1,058

Franchised stores: 1,011

Company stores: 47

Total change in units from 2020: -21

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

31. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2021 Total Units: 1,039

Franchised stores: 1,038

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2020: 125

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $948

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,009

32. Marco’s Pizza

2021 Total Units: 1,002

Franchised stores: 957

Company stores: 45

Total change in units from 2020: 48

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $899

Average sales per unit (thousands): $934

33. Zaxby’s

2021 Total Units: 908

Franchised stores: 761

Company stores: 147

Total change in units from 2020: 3

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484

34. Church’s Chicken

2021 Total Units: 892

Franchised stores: 731

Company stores: 161

Total change in units from 2020: -13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $776

Average sales per unit (thousands): $870

35. Whataburger

2021 Total Units: 873

Franchised stores: 131

Company stores: 742

Total change in units from 2020: 29

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640

36. Culver’s

2021 Total Units: 837

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2020: 55

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099

37. Checkers/Rally’s

2021 Total Units: 834

Franchised stores: 568

Company stores: 266

Total change in units from 2020: -13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

38. Bojangles

2021 Total Units: 773

Franchised stores: 496

Company stores: 277

Total change in units from 2020: 15

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

39. QDOBA*

2021 Total Units: 739

Franchised stores: 406

Company stores: 333

Total change in units from 2020: -2

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,006

40. Moe’s Southwest Grill

2021 Total Units: 659

Franchised stores: 658

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2020: -22

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $661

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,073

41. Tim Hortons

2021 Total Units: 637

Franchised stores: 637

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2020: 4

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $687

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

42. Del Taco*

2021 Total Units: 600

Franchised stores: 306

Company stores: 294

Total change in units from 2020: 4

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,551

43. Raising Cane’s

2021 Total Units: 567

Franchised stores: 23

Company stores: 544

Total change in units from 2020: 58

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893

44. McAlister’s Deli

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869

2021 Total Units: 505

Franchised stores: 472

Company stores: 33

Total change in units from 2020: 24

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866

45. El Pollo Loco

2021 Total Units: 481

Franchised stores: 292

Company stores: 189

Total change in units from 2020: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000

46. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

2021 Total Units: 420

Franchised stores: 391

Company stores: 29

Total change in units from 2020: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842

47. In-N-Out Burger*

2021 Total Units: 370

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 370

Total change in units from 2020: 5

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200

48. Krispy Kreme*

2021 Total Units: 358

Franchised stores: 51

Company stores: 307

Total change in units from 2020: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $996

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,000

49. White Castle

2021 Total Units: 349

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 349

Total change in units from 2020: -6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749

50. Shake Shack*

2021 Total Units: 243

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 218

Total change in units from 2020: 38

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679

