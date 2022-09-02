6 Food Trends to Watch for Off-Premises Dining

The State of Takeaway Dining

Remember when off-premises dining meant choking down a lukewarm burger and fries in your car or peeling a slice of pizza from the box lid to share for dinner? Well, today’s options for delivery and pickup dining have improved radically with broader culinary choice, chef-curated menus, and meals that are packaged for deliciousness and impactful presentation available across a range of ordering platforms.

Nextbite recently performed a consumer study that indicated consumers are increasingly incorporating delivery into their food and dining lifestyles. Forty-three percent of consumers surveyed order delivery at least once a month and 23 percent order weekly. The most active segment, millennials, orders weekly at a 71 percent clip. And, 49 percent of consumers plan to order healthier food for delivery in 2022.

Digital ordering is creating incredible momentum in off-premises dining; certain trends are emerging as powerful catalysts that a) drive growth and revenue for restaurateurs and b) increase satisfaction and engagement for consumers.

Tapping into the culinary vision for our fast-growing brand portfolio at Nextbite, I see these six trends exploding in 2022:

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to see the next slide.