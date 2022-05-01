6 Restaurant Tech Trends to Follow in 2022

Hybrid operating models will accelerate automation and AI

As brands get back to a steady state of dine-in demand with off-premises order volumes remaining high, many restaurants are seeing transaction volumes larger than pre-pandemic levels. Couple that with challenges in recruiting and retaining staff, and restaurants will have to operate in a hybrid environment with the same kitchen capacity.

It will be important to utilize restaurant technology solutions, such as kitchen automation, to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction. Adopting natural language processing (NPL), machine learning, and AI technologies can deliver data and insights that can help keep costs down and profits up.

For example, AI can help predict exactly when more inventory will be needed based on customer buying patterns and existing supply. Not only does this ensure the restaurant has the right food in place to fulfill orders and keep customers happy, but also helps the bottom line by reducing food waste (also a win for the environment).

The challenge of introducing natural language processing will be in helping tune your NLP AI engine to continuously improve accuracy. For example, “I want a plain cheeseburger” means different things to different people. To some, it means a burger patty on a bun, while for others it is a burger patty with cheese on a bun, and for some it just means a burger patty with cheese. Leveraging transaction data to help continuously improve data models will help restaurants better leverage NLP to automate everything from customer interactions to inventory management.