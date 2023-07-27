69 Percent of Operators Say Their Sandwiches are a Profit Center

There is good reason for why sandwiches have always been a popular menu item. Diners love them, and operators do, too. Witness: a recent Datassential study found that 69 percent of sandwich-serving operators say that the menu item is a profit center for their operation. Further, 66 percent of those sandwich-serving operators say the menu item allows them to stay creative on top of food trends.

“Who doesn’t love a sandwich?” says Carson Williams, senior brand manager of the deli meat portfolio at Hormel Foodservice. “And especially given the current landscape of the industry, sandwiches help fill a need for operators while giving consumers something that they want. It’s a win-win.”

Here’s a look at how operators can build sumptuous, money-making sandwiches using deli meat products from Hormel Foodservice.