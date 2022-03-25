7 Facts to Know About Restaurant QR Codes

The staffing shortage has become one of the biggest pain points for restaurants today. While not every restaurant owner has adjusted to industry changes in the same way, most agree that it has never been more important to adapt at a moment’s notice. Automation technology is quickly becoming an essential tool to help combat existing labor challenges.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents from our latest Hospitality State of the Industry Report agree that new technology adoption over the last two years has been critical for their business’ survival. Tools like online and QR code ordering are still key to battling staffing shortages. Fortunately, they also provide a better customer experience overall.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to see the next slide.