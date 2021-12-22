7 Restaurant Experts Predict 2022 Trends

Frances Allen, CEO at Checkers & Rally’s

We are seeing growing demand for our frictionless drive-thru model, partly fueled by the pandemic, as more restaurants are racing to create a faster and more efficient system for customers and employees. Checkers & Rally’s is the pioneer of the double drive-thru restaurant model, and we recently adjusted our drive-thru lanes to maximize efficiency, dedicating one lane to traditional consumer drive-thru service, and one lane to pre-paid digital orders for pick-up and third-party delivery orders. We expect to see more of this across the industry as off-premise continues to gain traction.

We anticipate operators redesigning several facets of their business in order to stay competitive and functioning at a high capacity. Whether it be reconfiguring an off-premise order process, or redesigning restaurant interiors like our restaurant of the future model, consumers have painted a pretty clear picture of what they want and restaurant companies will have to adapt in order to meet their needs and provide convenience. We also expect more brands to invest in technology that will help team members streamline tasks and efficiently perform. Our company welcomes technology that will help our team members maximize time and efficiency and make their jobs more doable and enjoyable, creating a better experience for them as well as our guests. Lastly, we expect this to continue to extend into efforts surrounding hiring and retaining employees. While we are fortunate to have a high retention rate based off of our competitive pay, thorough training programs, flexible hours and fun work environment, operators will need to continue to execute on creative ideas to attract employees, otherwise they may be left shorthanded. We were one of the first to give our crews the opportunity to be paid the day after the shift you worked through Insta Pay and have seen an incredibly positive response following the rollout.