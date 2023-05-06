78 Percent of Diners Want Flavors Not Found at Home

Exploring Bold and Unique Flavors

Consumers are growing more interested in what Spoonshot’s 2023 Trends Report calls “complex heat”—going beyond the mere level of heat to the specific type of pepper and the distinct flavor profiles of each type. Many consumers are even intrigued by pairing peppers with other flavors, and this is especially evident in the foodservice and restaurant space, where consumers enjoy trying new combinations that extend beyond their comfort zones. The National Restaurant Association recently found that 78 percent of consumers say their favorite restaurant dishes offer flavor and taste sensations they can’t easily replicate at home. It’s clear that memorable or adventurous flavor pairings are in high demand.

“I personally believe that consumers want to taste cuisines and foods from global destinations,” says Chef Erich Chieca, executive chef at Burke Corporation. “This can offer an escape to a different world of flavor.”

Why are consumers so interested in exploring new combinations of flavor and heat right now? How can restaurants introduce fresh global-inspired ideas without sidelining back-of-house efficiency? Read on to find out.