8 Experts Weigh In On the Future of Restaurant Franchising

Stan Friedman

Partner, FRM Solutions, managing member, ZorForum, Franchise Today Podcast host and producer, principal consultant, Sensible Franchising

That’s a lot of titles, Stan. I have a feeling you have a lot of thoughts on this subject.

I wear many hats in the franchise world, as a franchisor, ZorForum, a supplier, FRM Solutions, and as a 10-year podcast host and producer, Franchise Today. I contribute too, as a servant leader, to the IFA, as a founding member of its Diversity Institute and Trustee on its Foundation Board. In all of these capacities, I get to talk to a disproportionately large number of restaurant and franchise executives every day, covering a wide range of market segments and categories. Across them all, I have observed a couple of common threads and themes that explain why, according to the IFA’s recent report, the size of the franchise economy in 2023 will exceed pre-pandemic levels, with quick service, in particular, slated to be the fastest-growing category, along with service-based industries, in our post-COVID world. It is evident to me too, why “franchisees are becoming more sophisticated,” namely in their approach to scale and consolidation.

My take is that it has a lot to do with what many call a great “quickening,” or an acceleration of trends recently, tied to the sweeping acquisition of brands, and the clustering of multiple franchise companies under the umbrellas of portfolio companies. This following years of pent-up demand. These portfolio companies, with more sophisticated tools and resources, are quite logically attracting a new breed of similarly, more sophisticated prospects.

And how is it all changing?

Yes, the landscape is certainly morphing, but my belief is that COVID didn’t really change things, as much as actually just speed up the advance of these trends. What I hear most often, is how many of these technological advances of the past few years were really in large part, already in progress. COVID just sped the pace of their development. It took the deep pockets available to larger, better funded, more sophisticated brands and organizations, to fund these advances and deal with the “new normal.” Frictionless transactions, more and easier app integrations, online ordering, third-party delivery, and even the reconfiguration of footprints, to accommodate greater back of the house space, as opposed to large dining rooms, for faster, more efficient food lines to quickly get food out the door, in addition to in-house dining requirements.

OK, so what’s next?

It is only natural that the consolidations of shared services available to these newly created portfolio companies would then lead to more sophisticated franchisees stepping up to fly multiple flags across several brands represented under these portfolio companies. What we have seen and will continue to see, is more of these types of consolidations in the years ahead, before some of these portfolio companies themselves start consolidating and acquiring one another, not just the brands underneath them. In the home services sector, with people spending more time both living and working at home, there was a natural proliferation of service brands banding together and building larger portfolios of complimentary brands under single umbrellas, i.e. the formation of Neighborly, Authority, and Belfor Brands.

And restaurants?

Now, back to food, where many ask why quick service is slated to be the fastest growing segment in 2023. Well, the case could be made for the economy having a little something to do with it. As typically is the case when the belt tightening begins, those who feel the pinch, that were predisposed to fine dining, make necessary adjustments downward, to more contemporary casual.

Those in the contemporary casual category may do the same and pivot to fast casual and casual. But there is nobody with a greater opportunity to retain their core constituents, and at the same time make and keep new friends, than those in quick service. But this influx is not just a given and should not be taken for granted. Significant investments absolutely must be made and increased, in technology, marketing, R&D, acquisition, and retention, to effectively compete for the hearts an souls of all those newbies heading into their space. In quick service, there is no taking the customer for granted, for those who intend to put and keep the word “sustainable” in front of “growth.”

There are many other theories that could be posited for this trend in 2023, but taking good care of people, vendors, franchisees and their people, customers. and partners, is the one big thing I hear more about now, than ever before.