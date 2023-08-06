9 Standout Equipment Innovations from the NRA Show

The National Restaurant Association Show, held May 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place, showcased where the industry is heading—automation and robotics.

Up and down the aisles, gatherings of onlookers watched as exhibitors displayed their futuristic technology, whether it was cooking sushi or serving food on a tray. With labor still tight and expenses running high, robotics appears to be a growing answer among operators.

That's only a portion of the innovation seen at the Show this year. The following is a list of nine pieces of equipment that restaurateurs should keep an eye on for the rest of 2023 and into the future.