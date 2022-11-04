Creating Authentic Barbecue, No Pitmaster Required

According to the National Restaurant Association’s “State of the Restaurant Industry 2022” report published in January, 77 percent of quick-service restaurants reported not having enough employees to support demand. That’s resulted in 71 percent of quick-service restaurants cutting back on the hours that they are open, while 33 percent have reduced the number of items on their menu.

That probably sounds like bad news for restaurants seeking to offer up authentic barbecue. Barbecue has long been an American staple, but it’s also a craft that requires a lot of labor, space, and know-how. Properly smoking chicken, pork, ribs, or beef requires constant oversight.

But it turns out there are ways to offer authentic barbecue without the pitmaster, pit, or smoker. It’s why operators are turning to AUSTIN BLUES® Smoked Meats, a brand founded by Hormel Foodservice that creates hardwood-smoked meat products ideal for operators dedicated to putting out authentic barbecue without incurring a rash of labor and equipment costs. The various products are smoked low and slow over real hardwood chips, providing a consistent, smoky flavor, and can be finished with virtually any type of trendy sauce or flavor in order for chefs to make wholly unique dishes their customers will love.

“AUSTIN BLUES® Smoked Meats are fully-cooked, ready-to-serve barbecue,” says Nick Jones, business development chef of foodservice at Hormel Foodservice. “It’s a line that is tailor-made to help operators save on labor. Making great barbecue requires space, equipment, and a pitmaster with literally years of knowledge and experience. AUSTIN BLUES® Smoked Meats eliminate the need for smokers or somebody managing the cooking process—all you need is an oven to reheat it and what you get is pitmaster-quality barbecue that will blow guests away and keep them coming back.”