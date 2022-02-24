Dunkin' and Jimmy John's Open First Co-Branded Location

On Tuesday, Inspire Brands opened the first co-branded Dunkin' and Jimmy John's location.

READ MORE: Check out Jimmy John's first drive-thru-only model

The nontraditional outlet is based inside the main lobby of the company's Global Support Center in Atlanta. The co-branded unit is digital only, meaning employees will be behind the counter, but all orders must be placed online through either the Dunkin' or Jimmy John's mobile apps.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrows in the picture to continue.