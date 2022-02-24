Dunkin' and Jimmy John's Open First Co-Branded Location

On Tuesday, Inspire Brands opened the first co-branded Dunkin' and Jimmy John's location.
The nontraditional outlet is based inside the main lobby of the company's Global Support Center in Atlanta. The co-branded unit is digital only, meaning employees will be behind the counter, but all orders must be placed online through either the Dunkin' or Jimmy John's mobile apps.
The Dunkin' portion of the kiosk will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Jimmy John's section will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This isn't the first time Inspire has leveraged the power of its multi-brand platform.
In November, the company introduced Alliance Kitchen, claiming it was the first ghost kitchen owned and operated by a multi-brand restaurant company. The delivery-only location, also based in Atlanta, allows customers to order from Baskin-Robbins, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Sonic Drive-In, and Rusty Taco. Dunkin' is not offered at the ghost kitchen.
Stephanie Sentell, Inspire's senior vice president of restaurant operations and innovation, told CNBC that the company's digital sales have more than doubled to excess of $6 billion.
To celebrate the grand opening of the co-branded unit, employees enjoyed free Dunkin’ donuts and coffee, as well as sandwiches from Jimmy John’s.
The event was filled with raffles, giveaways, and a live DJ. Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, also joined the festivities.
In honor of the event, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ presented a $10,000 check to Solidarity Sandy Springs, a local nonprofit pantry that supports families dealing with food insecurities.
“Solidarity Sandy Springs was founded two weeks into the pandemic by a group of moms who were afraid that kids were going to starve without lunch from their schools,” Abigail Mixon, volunteer manager at Solidarity Sandy Springs, said in a statement. “So, they figured until schools were back in session, they could feed a handful of families for what they thought would be just two weeks. And now we are almost two years in, and we’ve served almost 40,000 families!”
“So much of our success is because of partners like Inspire Brands helping us keep the lights on. We are so grateful,” Mixon added.