Franchise Forward: Chicken Chains Hit the Growth Trail

In this week's roundup of franchise deals, a host of chicken chains set their sights on growth, among other brands inking agreements.
Wing It On!
Wing It On! announced a new franchise agreement with Hugo Gomez in Ossining, New York. It will be the second location in the state, and the location site for the store has already been secured.
“Wing It On! is a perfect fit for the Ossining community. We’ve been lacking a quality, fast-casual chicken concept in the area for quite some time, and bringing Wing It On! to the market fills that need customers have been craving,” Gomez said in a statement.
The agreement is part of the brand’s growth strategy—Wing It On! hopes to secure 25 to 30 more units by the end of the year in its target markets which include New York and other markets on the East Coast, and the Southeast and Texas.
Slim Chickens
Chicken chain Slim Chickens announced the opening of a new restaurant in Iowa. Edotto Brands is the franchisee behind this location.
The brand has opened more than 175 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, and had more than 900 locations in development.
“We are absolutely ecstatic that our first location in Iowa is open for residents to enjoy,” Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a statement. “As we continue our expansion across the United States, we are seeking talented operating groups, like Edotto Brands, to spearhead our growth.
Capriotti’s, WIng Zone
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone have announced they have signed 18 franchise agreements in the second quarter. These agreements will result in 62 total stores across different states; 37 Capriotti’s and 25 Wing Zones. All together, there will be 90 new locations open between the two brands by the end of the year.
“We are thrilled with the momentum Capriotti’s and Wing Zone have seen so far in 2022,” David Bloom, chief development and operating officer for Capriotti’s and Wing Zone, said in a statement. “To sign over 100 units between the two brands just halfway through the year is an incredible accomplishment, and we look forward to expanding our national footprint and serving communities as the premiere sandwich and wing brands in these new markets.”
Curry Up Now
Curry Up Now is opening a new location in The Colony, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. The grand opening event is being held on July 16.
“Dallas has become a food destination, and there are so many amazing new restaurants here. Curry Up Now will thrive in this market, which is why we plan to open another twenty restaurants throughout the Lone Star state,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now.
In the process of a Texas expansion, Curry Up Now currently has another location open near Southern Methodist University and another in North Austin.
Huey Magoo’s
Chicken chain Huey Magoo’s announced the grand opening of its newest location in St. Augustine, Florida. This is the 30th restaurant open systemwide, with another 225 franchises sold in 10 states.
This location is 2,555 square feet and features a drive-thru. It is one of three restaurants opening in St. John’s County under Huey Magoo’s franchisee group, which is comprised of operating partners Josh and Sarah Miller and partners Michael Benedict and Bobby Zitzka.
“We are very excited and ready for the area to have the best chicken tenders anywhere,” Josh and Sarah Miller said in a statement. “We are long-time visitors and residents of the area. We love the community, history and year-round tourists.”
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced it has signed 139 franchise agreements across the United States, including Chicago, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City. According to a release, existing franchisees make up the majority of “executed franchise agreements through Q2 year-to-date.”
"Seeing triple digit signed agreements and 85 new locations open is a testament to our strong model and incredible franchisees who are eager to share our brand with communities across the country," Cheryl Fletcher, chief development officer of Tropical Smoothie, said in a statement
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts is continuing its international expansion. The chain recently signed an area development agreement, which awards the brand the rights to develop stores in Thailand. In the next five years, The Great Restaurant Group Co. LTD, is slated to open 10 locations in the country.
"Thailand’s landscape is full of dessert cafés and with the growth of the country’s social and economic development, this presents a great opportunity for new businesses such as Duck Donuts to be successful in the Thai market," Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO, said.
Joseph Kim, the CEO of The Great Restaurant Group Co. LTD, has previously launched a Korean Food Hall with 11 Korean brands in the country.
“Thais love their desserts, and Bangkok, the most populous city of Thailand, has a passion for food, a unique cosmopolitan vibe, multiculturalism and flourishing culinary scene,” Kim added in a statement.
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Another franchise agreement is on the books for fast casual Dave’s Hot Chicken. The agreement is with Najib and Tarek Haidar to open their first five stores in South Texas.
The Haidar family’s operation group owns 24 IHOP and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux stores in Texas already.
“With already 11 stores open throughout Texas, this latest signed agreement with Najib and Tarek further strengthens our presence in the state,” Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, said in a statement. “Now, we’ll be able to reach new markets in the southern portion of the Lone Star State and introduce our craveable product to even more legions of fans.”
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Baja-style taco restaurant Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has opened a new location in Auburn, Alabama. The location is being owned and operated by GARG, LLC, led by Richard Maddox, Becky Retherford, Craig Hacklander, and David Sylvester.
The restaurant has almost 150 locations in 18 states, which are both franchise and corporate-owned.
“We think the community is really going to love Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s scratch-made food and chill vibes, and we are excited to open one in Auburn,” owner Richard Maddox, said. “Adding a drive-thru allows us to serve our guests even more conveniently and we are thrilled to be the first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to do so.”
Captain D’s
Captain D’s announced it opened its newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The brand has identified areas like Wisconsin and other places in the Midwest as important growth markets. It is owned and operated by franchisee Rajiv Lala of Captains of Chicagoland, LLC.
“Seafood occupies a unique niche in the foodservice industry, and Captain D’s is the clear leader in the segment. This made diversifying our fast casual portfolio an easy decision, creating an opportunity for us to grow our market share with a complementary brand that has a proven track record of success,” Lala said.
The new restaurant has a drive-thru, carry out, and call ahead ordering as well as seating for 62 guests.
The seafood brand has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states.
I Heart Mac and Cheese
South-Florida based I Heat Mac and Cheese announced it will open three new locations in Washington state. They signed a franchise agreement for these locations in Federal Way, Lakewood, and Midland with franchisee Kaysser Rose Lin. They are set to open in January 2024.
“It’s a unique, extraordinary concept that would level up the fast-food game here in Washington. The food selection, the taste, and the pricing make it top-notch. And, most of all, we believe in the company’s vision and mission,” Lin said in a statement.
I Heart Mac and Cheese has signed 47 franchise agreements in 2021 and will open 75 stores in 2022
Happy Joe’s
Iowa-based pizza chain Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream announced plans to move the brand abroad last year. Now, two locations are opening in Cairo, and others in Egypt and the Middle East will be opening soon.
This group of openings will be led by franchisee Ahmed El Batran from H.J. Middle East L.L.C., with the first opening in Cairo suburb Heliopolis in July. Eight more locations in Cairo will soon be opened.
“After signing our master franchise agreement last fall, we’re thrilled to start opening our doors over the next few months,” president Ahmed El Batran said. “Nothing compares to Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind fun and family-friendly atmosphere in the entire Middle East and North Africa region