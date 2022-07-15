Franchise Forward: Chicken Chains Hit the Growth Trail

Wing It On!

Wing It On! announced a new franchise agreement with Hugo Gomez in Ossining, New York. It will be the second location in the state, and the location site for the store has already been secured.

“Wing It On! is a perfect fit for the Ossining community. We’ve been lacking a quality, fast-casual chicken concept in the area for quite some time, and bringing Wing It On! to the market fills that need customers have been craving,” Gomez said in a statement.

The agreement is part of the brand’s growth strategy—Wing It On! hopes to secure 25 to 30 more units by the end of the year in its target markets which include New York and other markets on the East Coast, and the Southeast and Texas.