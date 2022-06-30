Franchise Forward: Expansion on Deck for Little Caesars, Chicken Salad Chick

Freddy’s

Frozen custard and steakburger chain Freddy’s announced plans to move further into Texas with 57 new locations. The stores will be built all over the state, including the Dallas/Fort Worth market and other counties in East and West Texas. These locations add to the existing 63 locations in the state.

The Texas franchisees include BSPub Holdings, LLC, Outlaw Management, Lone Star Custard, Ram-Z Restaurant Group, LLC, Big Country Custard, and AOM, LLC.

“These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy’s craveable menu to the people of Texas,” Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer at Freddy’s, says.

Freddy’s has a goal of reaching 800 total units by 2026, and has added 80 new units to their development pipeline since the beginning of 2022.