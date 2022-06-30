Franchise Forward: Expansion on Deck for Little Caesars, Chicken Salad Chick

A variety of quick-service franchises announced news this week around unit expansion. Here's a list of 11 brands making headlines this week.
Freddy’s
Frozen custard and steakburger chain Freddy’s announced plans to move further into Texas with 57 new locations. The stores will be built all over the state, including the Dallas/Fort Worth market and other counties in East and West Texas. These locations add to the existing 63 locations in the state.
The Texas franchisees include BSPub Holdings, LLC, Outlaw Management, Lone Star Custard, Ram-Z Restaurant Group, LLC, Big Country Custard, and AOM, LLC.
“These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy’s craveable menu to the people of Texas,” Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer at Freddy’s, says.
Freddy’s has a goal of reaching 800 total units by 2026, and has added 80 new units to their development pipeline since the beginning of 2022.
Mici Italian
Denver-based chain Mici Italian opened its first location in Gilbert, Arizona on June 29. This is the brand’s first opening outside of Colorado, and the first unit to showcase Mici’s brand refresh.
The eighth location of the Italian chain has 40 indoor dining seats, 65 patio seats, pickup and delivery stations, and offers catering and delivery services to a zone of about 21,000 homes.
Huey Magoo’s
“The filet mignon of chicken” Huey Magoo’s opened its first location in South Carolina, and its 29th restaurant systemwide. This location is located in Greenville, and was opened by franchisees Bo and John Knapp, who have owned and operated Papa Johns franchises for 30 years.
Huey Magoo’s currently has franchises open in seven states, and 225 franchises have been sold in 10 states.
“Huey Magoo’s Southeast expansion is in full swing! It’s a terrific day celebrating our first restaurant opening in South Carolina,” President and CEO Andy Howard says. “Bo and John have had incredibly successful careers, and we are very fortunate to have Huey Magoo’s development in the Greenville area under their leadership.”
Juice It Up!
First-time franchisee Bobby Singh opened Santa Barbara County’s first Juice It Up! Location in Santa Maria.
Sigh signed a nine-store deal to open more locations in Central and Northern California, including Napa, Sacramento, Vacaville, and Vallejo.
“I am very proud to open my first Juice It Up! store in the vibrant city of Santa Maria, and I am confident that Juice It Up!’s nutritious and delicious menu of smoothies, raw juices and superfruit bowls will appeal to the local community, especially as the hot summer months approach,” Singh says.
The Human Bean
Drive-thru specialty coffee chain The Human Bean opened a new location in Brunswick, Ohio, the first for the city. The franchise is owned and operated by Kyle Nothnagel, his first location.
Little Caesars
Pizza chain Little Caesars has a goal of opening at least 16 new franchise stores in the Hawaiian islands by 2027. The opportunities for franchisees are mostly on Oahu, but the brand also said Kaui, Maui, the Big Island, and Molokai are also territories that have growth potential.
Six franchise locations are already open in the islands, and two new stores are coming soon to Keaau, Hawai'i, and Kahului, Maui. Little Caesars says it's focused on appealing to military veterans for this expansion with financial incentives to open franchises through the company’s Veterans Program.
“With more than 10 percent of the population made up of veterans and over 13 military bases in the state, Hawaii is home to some of our country’s greatest heroes,” Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. development says.
Kelly’s Roast Beef
Northeast restaurant brand Kelly’s Roast Beef announced ity have signed a commitment with three franchise partners to open 43 locations in Florida and New England.
The Florida locations include the suburbs of Tampa, Naples, Ft. Meyers, Miami, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie. The New England locations will include towns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Through franchisee RA Ventures, three restaurants are planned to be opened by the end of 2022, and 10 by the end of 2023.
“We think the time is right to offer franchise opportunities nationwide and we are looking forward to welcoming new partners who are ready to bring our revolutionary brand to new communities,” Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef franchising, says.
Slim Chickens
Chicken chain Slim Chickens announced it signed a 14-unit deal in Illinois. The brand currently has over 900 locations in development.
“Since I joined the brand last year, I have been eager to continue growing with Slim Chickens,” Al Cabrera, the franchisee, says. “Throughout my time in the restaurant industry owning and operating a variety of concepts, I know that Slims is an ideal brand to expand with. Not only is its leadership team easily accessible, but its product is second to none—it was a no-brainer to add 14 more units to the 60 I have already committed to."
I Heart Mac & Cheese
South Florida-based fast casual I Heart Mac & Cheese signed a new franchise agreement with franchisee Ramon Rivers for the brand’s first Atlanta location. The location is set to open in February 2023.
“Entering a new market is exciting every time, especially for our brand as a rapidly expanding franchise concept,” CEO and chairman Steve Giordanella says. “With the reemergence of the dine-in experience post COVID-19, it’s great to see our franchisees open the first stores in their states. We see a bright future ahead for I Heart Mac & Cheese.”
The restaurant brand signed 47 franchise agreements in 2021, and will open over 75 stores in 2022.
Chicken Salad Chick
Fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept Chicken Salad Chick announced it signed franchise agreements that will bring almost 20 new locations to Texas over the next five years.
One deal consists of eight units in San Antonio, and the other is an eight-unit deal in Austin. The brand currently has 21 existing locations in Texas in Dallas, Fort-Worth, and Houston, and plans to open five new stores in the state this year.
The brand is set to open more than 40 locations in 2022 with a goal of having 500 locations open by the end of 2025.
Pizza Factory
The first Georgia location of Pizza factory opened in Athens near the University of Georgia, and is owned and operated by Brandon Broadwell.
“After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast,” Broadwell says. “The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens.”
Pizza Factory is looking to develop nationwide with multi-unit operators after momentum in 2022.