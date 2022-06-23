Franchise Forward: Growth Deals from Dave's Hot Chicken, Fatburger

Dave’s Hot Chicken

A restaurant that originally opened as a parking lot pop-up in 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken is now opening its first location in New Jersey. The fast casual currently has over 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and had more than 700 units committed since their franchise initiative was announced in 2019, according to a release.

The New Jersey location will be in Passaic County, in the West Belt Plaza shopping center in Wayne, New Jersey, near the Willowbrook Mall. Winter 2022 has been set as the tentative opening date.