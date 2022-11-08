Franchise Forward: Popeyes Leads with a Big China Deal

Popeyes

Popeyes announced it has entered a non-binding term sheet with Cartesian Capital Group, LLC for the development of Popeyes in China. Cartesian is the same brand that bround Tim Hortons to China.

“We are proud to grow the Popeyes brand in China and to bring its famous Chicken Sandwich and iconic products to guests in this exceptionally dynamic market,” Peter Yu, Managing Partner of Cartesian, says. “We are excited to build on our long-standing and successful relationship with RBI, spanning over a decade and most recently including our rapid development of more than 450 Tim Hortons cafes across China.”

Popeyes currently has 3,850 restaurants in over 30 countries, and has announced agreements to enter South Korea, France, Romania, the United Kingdom, and India, in addition to past international expansions.