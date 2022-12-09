Franchise Forward: Shaq's Big Chicken Has Already Sold Over 200 Units

Big Chicken

Big Chicken announced it signed a new franchise agreement that will result in 45 units in Florida. The restaurants will be located in the Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami areas.

This agreement comes after another deal that will culminate in 40 stores in northern Florida. This pushes the brand’s development pipeline to more than 200 units after only one year of launching its franchising strategy.

“At the time, we weren’t looking to add another franchise brand to our portfolio, but when we came across Big Chicken and looked into the concept, it became a no-brainer,” Fred Burgess, principal, co-founder and co-CEO of DMD Ventures, says.

DMD Ventures owns and operates other successful franchise concepts including Twin Peaks, Papa Johns, IHG Hotels, and Go Minis Portable Storage.

“Two-hundred units sold in one year is an unbelievable achievement, and I can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for Big Chicken,” CEO of Big Chicken Josh Halpern, says.